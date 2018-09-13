It's unanimous -- at least across the "expert" polls of three sports news outlets.

Of the 32 reporters and analysts picking Week 3 college football games for ESPN, CBS Sports and Sports illustrated, all 32 chose Auburn.

No. 12 LSU (2-0) faces off with No. 7 Auburn (2-0) in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. While both teams have authored strong starts, it's clear the Auburn Tigers have impressed more.

The line on the game is -9.5 for Auburn, and with the factored in the pickers for CBS Sports were a bit more generous, with three choosing LSU to cover the spread.

Sports Illustrated, however, was less kind. In their writeup, which offers an extra half-point with Auburn favored -10, they still went with War Eagle.

"When considering that LSU managed just two first downs and 78 yards of total offense in the second half of an unimpressive 31-0 win against an overmatched FCS Southeastern Louisiana this past Saturday, it’s difficult to envision head coach Ed Orgeron’s squad generating the offense it will need to keep up with an explosive opponent in Auburn," writes Scott Grambling.

In our own poll of three Advocate sports reporters, two joined the vast majority in choosing Auburn. LSU reporter Brooks Kubena, however, bucked the trend with his selection.

He reasoned that LSU's offensive struggles last week were "a bit overblown," and their talented defense could exploit Auburn's offensive line issues. That said, he thinks the game will come down to the wire and final score of LSU 23, Auburn 21.

A year ago in Baton Rouge, LSU pulled off a stunning upset after falling behind 17-0 in the first quarter. They shut out Auburn in the second half, scoring the final 13 points of the game en route to a 27-23 victory.

