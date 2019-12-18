LSU football has a new quarterback on the roster.
Max Johnson, a 4-star prospect out of Oconee County High School in Watkinsville, Georgia, signed with LSU on Early Signing Day on Wednesday.
Johnson, 6 foot, 4.5 inches, 216 pounds, is a pro style quarterback. He's the son of former Super Bowl champion quarterback Brad Johnson, who played for the Minnesota Vikings, Washington Redskins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys.
He's also the nephew of former Georgia and Miami head coach Mark Richt.
In addition to LSU, Johnson held offers from Florida State, Miami, Auburn, Georgia and others.
