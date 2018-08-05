Day two of LSU preseason football practice was held Sunday afternoon under cloudy and relatively mild conditions, as the Tigers again worked out in helmets, shoulder pads and shorts.
During individual drills observed by the media, LSU’s quarterbacks worked out in the same order as on Saturday: junior Justin McMillan, sophomore Myles Brennan, redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse and junior transfer Joe Burrow. All appeared to be getting relatively the same number of reps in offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger’s scheme.
Defensive tackle Ed Alexander appeared to be doing the same work as his teammates in a drill in which players run between blocking pads for agility then spring forward and strip a football from a ball carrier.
In the secondary, cornerbacks Greedy Williams and Kary Vincent worked out against each other in a drill Nearby, safeties coach Bill Busch worked out his group defending fade routes against … a broom.
“It’s just a broom! It’s just a broom!” Busch repeated.
The Tigers will practice again Monday through Thursday before their first break from camp Friday. LSU opens the season Sept. 2 against Miami (Florida).