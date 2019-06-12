As far as bad birthday stories go, Chris Reid has one that might be hard to top.

After returning from the Oregon State regional in the summer of 2018, the LSU infielder met with Tigers baseball coach Paul Mainieri to discuss Ried's future and the program.

Mainieri then informed Reid there would no longer a spot for him in the program for his senior season.

"I automatically just started crying," Reid said during an interview Tuesday on 104.5's After Further Review. "You put everything into it for three years and you grow up when you're a little kid that you want to play for the LSU Tigers."

He added, "It was kind of a slap in the face, you could say, whenever that had happened and it really hurt me."

Reid didn't have time to tell anyone except for his girlfriend because they were going to her parents' house after his meeting with Mainieri.

Later that day, their car was hit head on while driving at Airline and Highland, Reid recalled. The accident totaled her car.

"Best day ever, right?" he joked during his radio interview. "I always look at it that it could have been a lot worse."

After making a few "lifestyle adjustments," Reid said he got into youth coaching and "moved on with (his) life."

Reid rejoined the LSU baseball team months later after Mainieri called him and offered him his spot back.

Reid started 47-of-57 games in 2019 with more hits and at bats than his previous three seasons combined.

You can listen to the full interview here and his return to the LSU baseball team.