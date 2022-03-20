As endings go, this is about as perfect a script the LSU women’s basketball team’s seniors could have written for themselves.
They won enough games to get in the NCAA tournament. Then they won enough games to be a first- and second-round host. Then they won said first-round game Saturday against Jackson State, albeit needing a Herculean effort to close out the SWAC champs with a 19-3 run to come from 10 down late and win 83-77.
But they earned the right to play at home in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. One more time. And indeed, this is the last time. From here the Tigers try to pack their bags for the regional in Spokane, Washington, the home of Gonzaga and Bing Crosby, then try to move on to the Women’s Final Four in Minneapolis.
That’s all for later. Here and now, they have a dangerous Ohio State team to get past in Monday night’s second round game at the PMAC.
Once more, with feeling. For these seniors, this one is for all the feels.
Talk about your one shining moment.
“I just know that we just have to go all out,” senior center Faustina Aifuwa said. “I mean, it's win or go home, and doing it in our home court with our fans for the last time is definitely going to be needed. We're definitely going to need all the fans to come out and support us.
“So just kind of taking it one game at a time. Just going to enjoy the moment.”
It was quite a moment, or string of them, Saturday afternoon.
The No. 3-seeded Tigers stretched a 13-point halftime lead to 17 early in the third quarter. But Jackson State made a brave comeback, not just catching but sweeping past LSU for its own double-digit advantage with 4:54 remaining.
What ensued was five minutes of emotions and drama and thrills that would do any NCAA tournament game, men’s or women's, quite proud. With a great crowd of nearly 8,000 on hand, including several hundred J-State fans, the arena crackled with energy and nearly ear-splitting roars. It was epic sports theater.
The Ohio State team, watching from the stands after its 63-56 win over Missouri State earlier, took notice.
“I think it was really impressive,” Buckeyes guard Braxtin Miller said. “I love to see a crowd that big supporting women's basketball and things like that. I would hate to come to an empty stadium. So I think it was really impressive. It's a crazy environment. I think it's going to be definitely challenging, and they're a great crowd. So I'm excited.”
A senior herself, Miller can empathize with LSU’s five upperclassmen. She already played her last home game in Columbus back on Feb. 24. For Aifuwa, Khayla Pointer, Jailin Cherry, Autumn Newby and Awa Trasi, this is it.
This is the beauty and anguish of March Madness. No one wants their season, their career, to end. But someone is going home when it’s all done while someone else is dancing off to the great northwest, dreams packed amid the jerseys and sneakers.
“Win or lose, it will be emotional for them,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “It has to be. … But you don't let that become the focus. The focus is Ohio State.”
The Buckeyes (24-6) have depth and like to run and shoot the 3. They shared the Big Ten regular-season title with Iowa. They have respect for LSU and Mulkey, but unlike J-State coach Tomekia Reed, who was caught on camera at her team’s NCAA watch party saying “Kim Mulkey’s got it coming, baby,” the Buckeyes were in no antagonistic mood.
“Kim gets as much out of her teams as any coach in the country,” Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said. “I think this year's no different. She's done an amazing job with this group. I think they've had an outstanding year to this point, and she'll just continue to do amazing things with this program.”
There are NCAA runs ahead for Mulkey’s LSU program. It seems almost predestined.
But for LSU’s seniors like Pointer and Cherry, who poured in 26 and a career-high 24 points, respectively, on Saturday, there is no do-over. There is no coming back for overtime, like they did this year because of the pandemic.
It will be hard to top the emotions of Saturday’s first round. But win or lose, advance or go, this should be another humdinger for LSU and its players.
There is finality to this game. How much finality for LSU’s seniors remains to be written.