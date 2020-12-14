LSU quarterback Max Johnson and kicker Cade York have both been awarded weekly Southeastern Conference honors.
Johnson was named the league's Offensive Player of the Week, and York was named Special Teams Player of the Week along with Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
Johnson and York both had key performances in LSU's 37-34 upset over No. 6 Florida on Saturday.
It was Johnson's first career start, and he completed 21-of-36 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. He also ran for 52 yards on 13 carries.
With 2:28 left in a game tied at 34, Johnson led a nine-play, 36-yard drive that set up a 57-yard field goal that York later said he could barely see at all due to a heavy fog.
"It went right down the middle, right?" York asked reporters afterward.
York made the field goal, the longest in school history. The field goal was the second-longest of the season in the Football Bowl Subdivision, and it tied for the ninth-longest in SEC history.
York has made 14-of-17 field goal attempts this season, and he's made 5-of-6 from 50 yards or more.
Johnson's three touchdowns and 21 completions were the most by any true freshman in their first career start in LSU history. It was also the first time in LSU history that the Tigers threw three touchdown passes in a game played in Gainesville.
"I thought he made some good decisions with the football," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said on Saturday.
LSU (4-5) will finish its season against Ole Miss at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium.