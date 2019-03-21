JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA -- No Will Wade, no problem.

Without their head coach, LSU basketball dominated Yale in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, 79-74, advancing to the round of 32.

The Tigers will play the winner of Maryland and Belmont, which player later today.

The game between LSU and the Maryland-Belmont winner will be played Saturday with the time still TBD.

Yale was a trendy pick to upend the Tigers with the distractions surrounding the program and LSU's disappointing loss to Florida in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament last week.

Wade was indefinitely suspended earlier in the month after he failed to meet with university officials when reports surfaced of recruiting violations involving Wade.

Interim coach Tony Benford took over the helm prior to the team's regular season finale against Vanderbilt.

