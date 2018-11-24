LSU's leading wide receiver, Justin Jefferson, ran through warmups before Saturday's game at Texas A&M wearing a sleeve on his left leg.
Ed Orgeron said this week that Jefferson, who has 45 catches for 725 yards and three touchdowns, was "questionable" but expected him to play against the Aggies.
Jefferson could be a major factor against Texas A&M, which has the nation's 107th ranked pass defense with 261 passing yards allowed per game. Jefferson has 15 catches, 254 yards and a touchdown in his last three games, including a 40-yard touchdown reception in a 24-17 win at Arkansas on Nov. 10.
Reserve cornerback Kelvin Joseph, listed as a game-time decision with a hamstring injury, ran through pregame drills as the starting cornerback opposite Greedy Williams. Joseph replaces injured starter Kristian Fulton, who suffered an injury against Arkansas and is "out for a while," according to Orgeron.
