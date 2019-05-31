It was a good day to be the son of a former LSU baseball player.

Three sons of former Tiger ballplayers hit home runs in NCAA regionals on Friday.

Brandt Broussard, the son of Burke Broussard, hit a three-run home run to right field that set the Tigers up 14-1 over Stony Brook in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Brandt, who hit the first home run of his LSU career, followed in his father's footsteps. Burke started at second base during LSU's first trip to the College World Series in 1986.

Southern second baseman Johnny Johnson, the son of former infielder Tookie Johnson, hit a two-run home run to left field against Mississippi State, which tied the game 6-6 in the seventh inning. The Jaguars later lost 11-6 in the first game of the Starkville regional.

Johnny's father, Tookie, was named All-SEC First Team in 1991, when LSU won its first College World Series national championship in school history.

Clemson first baseman Grayson Byrd, son of Paul Byrd, went 3 for 5 with three RBIs in the Tigers' 8-4 win over Illinois. Byrd hit a two-run home run down the right field line in the third inning.

Paul Byrd was a right-handed starter for the 1991 LSU team, when he went 8-3 with a 4.66 ERA before beginning a 14-year career in the major leagues.