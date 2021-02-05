Hair has sprouted across the faces of LSU’s baseball players this spring, forming full beards, thin mustaches and whiskers around their chins as they take advantage of newfound follicle freedom.

Until this season, coach Paul Mainieri instituted a no-facial hair policy throughout his career, carrying the requirement from school-to-school for 39 years. But he lifted the rule for the first time last summer, ending a staple of his various programs.

“In the total scheme of things,” Mainieri said, “I just started to think it wasn't that important anymore.”

Mainieri started the rule while coaching at St. Thomas University in the early 1980s, his first collegiate job after graduation. With players about the same age as himself, he wanted to make sure he looked older. Mainieri had a mustache.

More than that, Mainieri wanted players to commit to the program. The New York Yankees have a similar rule, and last year, pitcher Gerrit Cole had to shave his beard after he signed with the team. In a small way, Mainieri believed maintaining a clean shave represented dedication.

“Not because of how they looked, but because they were willing to make sacrifices,” Mainieri said. “That's why I always had the rule.”

But last summer, Mainieri noticed how the pandemic affected his players’ happiness. Their season had been canceled after 17 games, forced to a sudden end by the coronavirus. They were spread across the country. Some played in collegiate summer leagues. Others trained at home. Mainieri felt concerned about their mental health. He thought they looked “down in the dumps.”

“I need to give them a little pick-me-up,” Mainieri said. “Just something to bring a smile to their face and make them a little happy.”

So one day, Mainieri sent the players a message in their team group text. He told them he was thinking about lifting his longtime ban on facial hair.

“That was one of the best texts I've received to this day,” junior Cade Beloso said. “I think that's the only time ever we've responded back to coach Mainieri's group text. He kind of just says stuff and we listen. But we were all chirping back excited.”

LSU baseball dealing with coronavirus-related absences 2 weeks from opening day With two weeks until opening day, some LSU baseball players are unable to practice because of coronavirus concerns.

Many of the players began growing facial hair throughout the summer, and Mainieri made a deal with them. If the team played well and followed the rules during fall practice, he would let them keep their beards and mustaches and goatees this season. The players agreed.

As LSU opened preseason practice last week, beards, mustaches and scruff filled the players’ faces. Freshman outfielder Dylan Crews sported a royale beard. Sophomore catcher Alex Milazzo rubbed his mustache. Senior pitcher Trent Vietmeier, junior Drew Bianco and Beloso displayed the fullest beards on the team.

“You've got to take care of it, make sure you wash it, a little conditioner,” said junior center fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo, who maintained a thick mustache above his tightly cropped beard. “Can't let it dry out. Keep it shaven. Keep it clean cut.”

Not everyone has grown such impressive facial hair, but not necessarily for lack of trying.

“I don't got anything because I can't,” sophomore shortstop Zach Arnold said. He leaned forward and stroked his face. “I can't grow anything myself. I've got a little sorry mustache myself, but that's it.”

Mainieri began to relax his policy a few years ago, but never to this extent. In 2017, pitcher Jared Poche grew a slight mustache without telling Mainieri as he threw 22 straight scoreless innings. Mainieri told him to keep the "most ugly, unattractive mustache I've ever seen” until he gave up a run.

Later that season, Mainieri reluctantly let his players keep creative hairstyles during their run to the College World Series finals, such as Kramer Robertson’s dyed blond locks and Zack Hess’ buzz inspired by Ricky “Wild Thing” Vaughn, the character from “Major League.”

Now four years later, he’s giving the players even more leeway — as long as they show the same dedication to LSU's program as before.

“I guess there's a small part of me too that wants to show that even though I'm 63 years old,” Mainieri said, “I can still relate to youngsters, that I've got a little bit of hip in me.”