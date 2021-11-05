The world has turned upside down since the last time LSU played at Alabama.
Well, most of the world has, anyway. Not Alabama’s team, of course, which just like in 2019 and 2020, and every year it seems since Pop Warner was a pup, the Crimson Tide is a national championship contender.
And LSU? Well, the Tigers’ credibility as a player on the national stage has gone the way of new cars on dealership lots: mostly disappeared.
LSU is looking to the future, to a new and sure to be outrageously well-paid coach to get the Tigers back to where they were two years ago. When they stormed into Tuscaloosa, took what they wanted and left Alabama shut out of the College Football Playoff with a dramatic, cathartic, one for the ages victory, 46-41.
It’s hard to overstate what that win meant to LSU. It buried the ghost of the Tigers’ 21-0 humiliation by Alabama in the 2012 BCS National Championship Game. It kept the Tigers on pace for the 2020 CFP National Championship game, which it won over Clemson. And it practically engraved Joe Burrow’s name on the Heisman Trophy, a name that was succeeded in 2020 by Bama wide receiver and Amite native DeVonta Smith, who himself may well be succeeded by Alabama freshman quarterback Bryce Young.
Two years later, after a pandemic and social upheaval that rotted the LSU football program, a sudden and shocking spiral from grace has left Ed Orgeron a lame duck coach and the Tigers, well, just looking lame.
What, flight director Gene Kranz wanted to know in “Apollo 13,” was still good on the spacecraft after an oxygen tank in the command module exploded? Who, we are wondering 2½ months into the regular season, is still good for LSU health wise? The Tigers, by my rough estimate, are missing about 20 players who have started, could have started (like the now transferring Myles Brennan and the ineligible John Emery, who never played a snap this season) or have played significant roles for LSU. Ten of those, like Kayshon Boutte and Derek Stingley and Andre Anthony, did start at least some games for the Tigers.
“To me, it teaches you about life,” said guard Ed Ingram, a three-year starter for LSU in good times (2019) and in bad (2020-21), said of LSU’s post-championship struggles. “It can’t be all sunshine and rainbows. You have to deal with some stuff.”
Oh, the Tigers have dealt with some stuff. Saturn V payloads full of stuff. Amazon fulfillment centers full of stuff. If only LSU could put in an online order for about a dozen more SEC-caliber players.
But that isn’t happening. Not surprising, then, that as of Friday LSU was a 28½-point underdog. That ties the point spread for last year’s Alabama game, a 55-17 throttling of the Tigers in their stadium. And that’s as big an underdog as LSU has been that Advocate research can find over the past 30 years or so.
Remember LSU’s stunning 37-34 upset win last year at Florida? The Tigers were “only” a 23-point road dog then. Remember LSU’s famous 17-13 upset of Alabama in 1993? The Tigers were a 25-point road dog that day, a game in which LSU looked so hopelessly outclassed that now infamous headline in the Mobile Register mocked, “Tide could lose, pigs might fly.”
If LSU were to pull off this all-time stunner, not only might pigs fly, but they might go on to invent time travel, hop back into the past and convince humans that eating pork was never a good idea to start with.
“We’re not the same team we were in 2019,” guard Ed Ingram said plainly. “We know that. But we’re going in with the idea that we can ruin their season like we did Florida last year.”
LSU winning Saturday seems even more inconceivable than its fog-filled upset win in Gainesville last December. But remarkably somehow, you might even say bravely, there are still Tigers willing to try. To smile in the face of almost certain defeat and say, “So you’re telling me there’s a chance.”
“Coach O says to block out the noise,” said linebacker Damone Clark, the FBS’ co-leader in tackles per game. “But we know people are counting us out. That’s just more fuel to the fire.”
The fire still flickers in Tiger hearts. And yes, there is a chance. A small chance. Asteroids have been known to hit Earth from time to time. LSU could use one sometime between now and Saturday’s 6 p.m. kickoff.
But the predictable is what is likely. Every stat, every metric says not only defeat, but a total wipeout awaits the Tigers in Alabama. No sunshine. No rainbows. Just the knowledge that if LSU can be where it was two years ago, it can find its way back.