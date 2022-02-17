After a shocking loss to Ole Miss a couple of weeks ago, Will Wade wasn't interested in watching his team wallow around in the early stages of Wednesday night’s game with Georgia.
When Georgia’s Braelen Bridges strolled to the free-throw line with 17:29 left in the first half, Wade used the clock stoppage to put Xavier Pinson and Darius Days on the bench for a couple of minutes.
“Coach told me if I saw how I was playing, I’d sub myself out,” Pinson admitted. “I just looked in the mirror and we turned it around.”
“We started kind of slow a little bit,” Days said after LSU's 84-65 blowout win. “Coach subbed us out and put other guys in, and he told us to pick it up.”
Wade said his two senior leaders earned a few minutes off because they were a little lackadaisical at the start of a game against the Southeastern Conference cellar-dwellers.
“I said as much in kind of a little bit sharper tone,” Wade said of their brief conversation. “They responded, though. They’re good kids. They responded … they were great.”
It got LSU going in the right direction, first on the defensive end and then on offense, for a third straight win after a stretch in which the Tigers dropped six of seven.
A spark from Tari Eason, who went on to score 17 first-half points to give LSU a 38-22 halftime lead, didn’t hurt while Pinson and Days looked on from the bench.
Unlike the Ole Miss debacle, when the Rebels led by 24 points late in the first half, Wade’s early maneuver achieved the desired effect.
LSU's defense was connected early, forcing Georgia into three shot-clock violations, a 10-second half-court violation and 15 total turnovers in the first half alone.
The suffocating full-court defensive pressure, which led to a fourth shot-clock violation in the second half, turned into offense for Wade’s team. Georgia finished the game with a season-high 26 turnovers, which LSU turned into 31 points.
The 84 points were the Tigers' highest total in SEC play and biggest offensive output since a 95-60 blasting of Lipscomb on Dec. 22.
As usual, Pinson and Days had a lot to do with it.
Pinson finished with a career-high 10 assists to go with seven points and four steals, while Days had 15 points and 12 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season and 23rd of his career.
Eason just missed a double-double with 21 points and nine rebounds.
The only problem came when LSU built its largest lead at 32 points and Wade emptied his bench for the final four-plus minutes.
Georgia outscored LSU 20-7 down the stretch with the Tigers going 3 of 8 from the field with three turnovers.
While Wade wasn’t thrilled with the finish, at least he walked away with a win to take into the final five regular-season games — three of which are against Kentucky, Arkansas and Alabama.
“We took care of business tonight, which we had to do against a Quad 4 opponent,” said Wade, remembering that rough setback to Ole Miss. “That’s one you just couldn't lose, so I thought that was certainly positive.
“It's going to get tougher as we move forward here. There's no doubt about that.”