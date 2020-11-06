Landon Marceaux walked off the mound after the second inning Friday night shaking his head. He reached the cusp of the third base dugout and removed his hat, using one hand to push back his hair. Marceaux again shook his head.

Marceaux had pitched better than anyone during LSU’s fall practices, but in Game 3 of the Purple-Gold World Series at Alex Box Stadium, the junior right-hander allowed two runs in the second inning, almost matching the combined total (three) of his previous fall outings.

After scoring early against Marceaux, the Gold Team tacked on another run against junior Devin Fontenot. The Gold Team won 3-0, its first victory in the three-game intrasquad series that ended fall practice, despite recording three errors.

Marceaux’s one faulty inning determined the game. He retired the side in the third, but the Purple Team didn’t score against freshman Will Hellmers, freshman Blake Money and senior Aaron George. The Purple Team took the series by winning the first two games.

In the second inning, Marceaux left two offspeed pitches high in the strike zone. Freshman outfielder Dylan Crews hit one for a leadoff double. Then sophomore infielder Cade Doughty slapped the other for an RBI single. Coach Paul Mainieri partially contributed their success to seeing Marceaux six times this fall. They understood how to face him.

Marceaux recorded two quick outs, but a fielding error on freshman shortstop Jordan Thompson let Doughty score. Marceaux hit the next batter. He induced a groundout to end the frame.

“Other than that,” Mainieri said, “I didn’t think he was that bad.”

A perfectionist by nature, Marceaux expected himself to pitch better. Though he only allowed one earned run and stranded three runners on base, he hit two batters, a rare display of shaky command from a pitcher who relies on precision.

The second inning was uncharacteristic of Marceaux, particularly this fall, but it didn’t stain his body of work. The slider he developed last offseason became “virtually unhittable,” Mainieri said earlier this week. With three sharp pitches, he perplexed LSU’s hitters for a month.

Leaving fall practice, Marceaux positioned himself beside Jaden Hill to possibly start on Friday nights, though Mainieri doesn’t put much stock in the difference between starters for the first two games of a weekend series.

“It doesn’t quite matter which order they go in,” Mainieri said. “We’ll see. We may let it play out a little bit the first few weeks of preseason.”

The scrimmage Friday marked the end of fall practice. After multiple coronavirus delays in September, LSU practiced uninterrupted for a month. The Tigers can drill individually until Thanksgiving break, then they won’t return to campus until Jan. 11, about three weeks before the start of preseason practice.

The Purple-Gold World Series gave LSU a glimpse of its team next season. There were bright spots and areas to correct. Some players emerged while others faltered. As Mainieri watched the series from the press box, his perception of some players changed, creating spots of competition throughout the field.

The Tigers have a young lineup supported by a veteran pitching staff. Mainieri believes the underclassmen will play well next spring, but he knows they may need time to adjust to college baseball. They flashed moments of brilliance over the last three days. They made mistakes, too. Competition will resume in two months.

“Obviously,” Mainieri said, “we have a lot of work to do still.”