The names and faces and body types might be different, sometimes drastically so, but history does have a habit of repeating itself.
So about three weeks ago when LSU right-hander Nick Storz reached out to Paul Mainieri to ask what Mainieri thought about Storz giving football a shot, the LSU baseball coach did not need much time to chew on this question — and it’s not because Storz already has the build of a Southeastern Conference tight end.
No, Mainieri had already been in this exact position before Storz was born, back in the summer of 1994 shortly after he accepted the head coaching job at Notre Dame. Then it was Scott Sollmann, coming off a Freshman All-American campaign as the Irish’s second baseman.
Mainieri remembered Sollmann walking into his office to introduce himself, then posing essentially the same question Storz did a few weeks ago: Would Mainieri mind if he gave football a try?
This time, the person asking the question was maybe 5-foot-7 and 165 pounds. Notre Dame was coming off an 11-1 season that ended with a Cotton Bowl win and a No. 2 final ranking in the Associated Press poll.
“With all the tact that I could muster, my response was, ‘You? You’re a football player?'” Mainieri said.
They got to talking. Mainieri found out that Sollmann was Ohio’s co-high school football player of the year after accumulating almost 3,000 yards as a senior. He also found out football coach Lou Holtz had talked to him about playing two sports before, but the baseball coach preceding Mainieri didn’t want to share players across sports.
“My response to Scott was if you have a chance to play football for the University of Notre Dame, then you need to hustle over there and tell coach Holtz you’re going to do it before he changes his mind,” Mainieri said. “You only go through life one time. You can’t go through with any regrets. If you want to be a football player and a baseball player, I’m all for it, go for it.”
Sollmann wasn’t the first of Mainieri’s players to represent their school on both the football and baseball field, and judging by Mainieri’s track record, Storz probably won’t be the last. In fact, one of Storz’s baseball teammates, Maurice Hampton, already has a locker at LSU’s football facility.
This has been a practice Mainieri has been willing to embrace since his days at the Air Force Academy. He got along well with Air Force’s football coach, Fisher DeBerry and had several players spend their fall on the gridiron before making their way back to the diamond for the spring.
“I learned early in my career how to make that work with a football coach,” Mainieri said.
During Mainieri’s tenure at Notre Dame, former Irish football coach Ty Willingham approached him one day and asked if he’d be willing to take a look at a local kid who was coming to Notre Dame on a football scholarship — which Mainieri found interesting.
“Normally a football coach is very protective of his football players not playing baseball,” Mainieri said.
So sure, Mainieri said, he’d go take a look at Jeff Samardzija.
By the time Samardzija’s college career ended, he was a two-time finalist for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation’s top wide receiver, and he was a highly-regarded professional baseball pitching prospect. Samardzija considered playing both sports professionally, but ultimately decided on baseball.
“Several years later he signed a $90 million contract with the San Francisco Giants,” Mainieri said.
About the same time Samardzija was embarking on his pro career, Mainieri was flying to Baton Rouge to consider the LSU baseball job. Before he even accepted the position, deputy director of athletics Verge Ausberry picked Mainieri and his wife Karen up from the airport and asked if they’d be willing to meet with Les Miles.
So before Mainieri ever sat down for the formal interview with Skip Bertman, he and Karen were sitting there listening to Miles speak fondly about this quarterback he had at Oklahoma State, Josh Fields, who also played college baseball. Miles let Mainieri know he embraced allowing players the chance to do both.
Mainieri wasn’t sure if Bertman put Miles up to that, but he appreciated the sentiment. He took the LSU job the next day, and when he stood behind a lectern for his introductory press conference, it became clear what Miles was getting at.
“There was Les Miles sitting in the front row with Jared Mitchell,” Mainieri said. “Of course, he was going into his freshman year, but he’d also just been drafted (in the Major League Baseball draft) and offered an $800,000 signing bonus.
“I thought to myself, ‘Well, I guess he really is serious.’”
He’s kept up this practice throughout his time at LSU. There was Chad Jones, the hard-hitting safety who would go on to be a third-round NFL draft pick, firing devastating sliders from the left side in the 2009 national championship game. Joining Jones as two-sport athletes under Mainieri at LSU were Jared Mitchell, Chris Jackson and Spencer Ware and Jared Foster and Chris Sciambra, too.
And now, from his current roster, Storz and Hampton.
So when Storz came and asked what Mainieri thought, of course Mainieri was going to tell him to embrace the challenge.
“If it can work, why not?” Mainieri said. “It helps both programs, and I’m all for that, and most importantly it’s great for the kids to have the total athletic experience while they’re at LSU.”