LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, meet at midfield after LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama won 29-0.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

It was not pretty at Tiger Stadium. 

LSU's high hopes were dashed as No. 1 Alabama walked into Tiger Stadium and dominated en route to a 29-0 victory. 

"I think Alabama overpowered us," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said in his post-game press conference. He added that he didn't think "scheme" played a factor. 

Watch Orgeron's full press conference below? 

