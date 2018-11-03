It was not pretty at Tiger Stadium.
LSU's high hopes were dashed as No. 1 Alabama walked into Tiger Stadium and dominated en route to a 29-0 victory.
"I think Alabama overpowered us," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said in his post-game press conference. He added that he didn't think "scheme" played a factor.
It was the matchup all 102,321 people in attendance Saturday night wanted to see.
The dream to end Alabama's winning streak died in Death Valley.
On a white board in a forlorn corner of a somber LSU locker room, someone left behind the pregame message “60 minutes of hell.”