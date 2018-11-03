It was not pretty at Tiger Stadium.

LSU's high hopes were dashed as No. 1 Alabama walked into Tiger Stadium and dominated en route to a 29-0 victory.

"I think Alabama overpowered us," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said in his post-game press conference. He added that he didn't think "scheme" played a factor.

Watch Orgeron's full press conference below?

Can't see video below? Click here.

MORE COVERAGE:

Rabalais: LSU's pregame party was fun, but post-Alabama devastation all too familiar On a white board in a forlorn corner of a somber LSU locker room, someone left behind the pregame message “60 minutes of hell.”