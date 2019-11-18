Allowing more than 400 yards rushing vs. Ole Miss was because of issues that can be corrected in practice, LSU coach Ed Orgeron told reporters in his weekly news conference Monday.

Last weekend Ole Miss racked up 614 total yards — the most given up by an LSU defense since 2001. Much of that yardage was produced by Rebels true freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns, the most individual rushing yards since Cam Newton rushed for 217 yards and two touchdowns in 2010.

So what exactly can be fixed?

Orgeron gave an example of a long run by Ole Miss where he himself called a "run stunt" that didn't work and led to a big play.

"All those things that happened on Saturday can be fixed with better plays and making plays in those positions." he said.

Getting a few players healthy wouldn't hurt either. Safety Grant Delpit and defensive back Kary Vincent are playing injured, Orgeron said.

Delpit hurt his ankle several weeks ago against Auburn and hasn't practiced much since then but played vs. Alabama and Ole Miss.

Delpit "can't bend or run like he wants to," said Orgeron, who added that if the medical staff feels like Delpit needs rest then he might not play vs. Arkansas.

Orgeron also said the staff "spot played" Vincent, who had a key interception in the second half.

Injuries and attrition have plagued the Tigers' defensive secondary all season.

Todd Harris was lost for the season due to injury and Kelvin Joseph transferred before the season.

The Tigers can clinch the Southeastern Conference Western Division title for the first time since 2011 with a win Saturday night at home vs. Arkansas.