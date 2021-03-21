INDIANAPOLIS — With its 76-61 NCAA tournament first-round win over St. Bonaventure on Saturday, LSU did something no Tigers team had done in the past three-plus decades.
LSU, the No. 8 seed in the East region, won a game in back-to-back tournaments after they advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2019 with wins over Yale and Maryland.
There was no tournament in 2020 because of the coronavirus outbreak.
It’s the first time LSU avoided being a dreaded one-and-done in the tournament in two consecutive years since 1986 and '87.
The 1986 team, of course, made the school’s third Final Four appearance, and the 1987 squad reached the Elite Eight before being eliminated.
Going for 20
A victory against No. 1 East seed Michigan on Monday night in Lucas Oil Stadium would be the 20th this season for Will Wade’s team, which improved to 19-9 in taking care of St. Bonaventure.
The aforementioned 2019 team was 28-7 and LSU went 21-10 a year ago before the postseason was abruptly canceled without the Tigers playing a game in the Southeastern Conference or NCAA tournaments.
LSU last had three consecutive 20-win seasons under Dale Brown when, he strung together five in a row from 1989-93.
Cam-a-lot
First-team All-SEC pick Cam Thomas has made quite a splash in his first and quite likely only college season from LSU’s first game to its most recent one.
He was at it again Saturday when he produced his 15th game of 25 points or more — in just 28 outings.
Thomas’ game-high 27 points was the most by a Tigers player in his NCAA tournament debut since Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (formerly Chris Jackson) in 1989.
Abdul-Rauf poured in 33 points in an 85-74 loss to UTEP in a first-round game on March 17, 1989.
LSU vs. Michigan
The Tigers and Wolverines have met just three times on the basketball court, with Michigan taking two of the three.
Michigan won 69-68 on Dec. 5, 1995, and 70-59 on Dec. 15, 1996, while LSU scored its only win on Nov. 20, 2017, in the Maui Invitational 77-75 in Wade’s first season.
LSU in the tournament
In its 23rd all-time appearance in the NCAA tournament, LSU improved to 27-25 with Saturday's win over St. Bonaventure.
The Tigers are 8-3 in second-round games with the most recent victory being a 69-67 thriller over Maryland in 2019.
Tremont Waters' layup with 1.6 seconds to go, which was set up by Naz Reid's screen at the top of the key, sent LSU to the Sweet 16, where it fell to Michigan State 80-63.