After having two games postponed and one canceled because of COVID-19 and contact tracing protocols, the LSU basketball team was in desperate need of returning to the court.

Yet, on Christmas Eve, the Tigers got the equivalent of a lump of coal in their holiday stockings when Texas Southern had to cancel their game that was set for Saturday afternoon.

So with Will Wade’s team scheduled to open Southeastern Conference play Tuesday night against Texas A&M, LSU was again facing the possibility of not having played for 15 days — not since racing past Sam Houston State 88-66 on Dec. 14.

But for some time Wade had potential games lined up in case COVID reared its ugly head.

So he dialed up Nicholls State coach Austin Claunch, whom Wade has known for some time, and worked out a game in short order.

Claunch, whose team hasn’t played since Dec. 1, welcomed the chance to get back on the floor for a real game and agreed to face LSU at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The game will be televised by the SEC Network and broadcast over the LSU Sports Radio Network.

LSU (4-1) hopes to get the game in as a final tuneup before beginning SEC play, while Nicholls State (2-3) will be playing the first of three games in consecutive days before opening its Southland Conference slate on Jan. 2.

Nicholls which has had five consecutive games canceled, is scheduled to play Paul Quinn College on Sunday and Monday in Thibodaux.

So, like many college coaches, Wade and Claunch, who, like Wade was a former student-manager at Clemson, are used to having to reshuffle their schedules.

Wade is just trying to get his team back in action after the long layoff that was caused by coronavirus issues. He battled the virus and was in isolation when LSU defeated Sam Houston and had to run practices via Zoom from his home.

Then, he scknowledged Wednesday night that some members of his team were affected.

“We’ve had some kids who had it, we’ve had some kids who had a certain level of exposure,” he said on his weekly radio show. “It’s just been in groups. It’s been very slow, but we’ll be fully cleared to play on Saturday with the vast majority of our guys.”

At the same time, Wade noted that “one major piece” to his team won’t be available.

Citing privacy laws, he declined to say who would be out.

“He’s not sick, he’s fine,” Wade said. “It’s all the timing of everything, so we’re going to be down one of our very good players. … That’s just part of it. That’s the way it goes.”

Wade did say it isn’t star forward Trendon Watford, who was sidelined for rhe Sam Houston game with a minor ankle problem. He said Watford is fine and will return Saturday.

Nicholls had an interesting start to its season, playing five games in seven days — all in California — starting with a three-game set in Santa Clara.

The Colonels opened with wins over UC Davis (101-93) and Idaho State (70-51) before losing to Santa Clara (73-57). They then lost to Cal (60-49) and Saint Mary’s (73-50).

Ty Gordon, a 6-foot-1 guard, is Nicholls’ leading scorer at 14.0 points per game, while 6-7 forward Najee Garvin gets 11.8 points and a team-best 7.4 rebounds a game.

For LSU, the game will be the sixth in a row without a full complement of players.

“The one thing that’s been difficult on the year is we’ve yet, and Saturday will be the same way, to play a game with our full team,” Wade said.

Guard Charles Manning missed the first two games after recovering from offseason foot surgery and forward Josh LeBlanc, a Georgetown transfer, just became eligible for the Sam Houston game.

But Watford was out for Sam Houston and now another key player will miss Saturday’s game.

“It’s just been one thing after another where we haven’t been able to have our full team,” Wade said. “Maybe the positive spin on that is we’ll get them all for SEC play.”