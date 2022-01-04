On one March day in 1972, Dale Brown walked into LSU’s Broussard Hall to meet with his new basketball team. Waiting for him were 10 players from Press Maravich’s 10-16 team from 1971.
One of the first things Brown, the new coach, told those players: They would be running. A lot.
Three quit the team, and seven stayed — one of whom was a junior forward named Collis Temple Jr.
Nearly 50 years later, Temple, now serving on the LSU Board of Supervisors, cast one of 12 votes to name the Pete Maravich Assembly Center’s court after the 86-year-old Brown. LSU unveiled the coach’s signature on the hardwood Tuesday night before the Tigers faced Kentucky.
At halftime, Brown stood at halfcourt in a circle of a few dozen of his former players. Temple greeted him with a hug and presented him with a wooden commemorative plaque. Brown spoke for six minutes, and the theme of his speech was gratitude. Without the players who surrounded him, he said, there’d be no Dale Brown court.
"'Thanks’ is a simple, one-syllable word," Brown said. "But when used with sincerity, there is no more powerful word in the world."
After that first meeting in Broussard, Brown quickly reinvigorated the LSU men’s basketball program and brought it into the national spotlight. Over 25 seasons, he led the Tigers to two Final Four appearances, four SEC championships and 448 wins, including 238 in SEC play. He recruited stars Shaquille O’Neal, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (then Chris Jackson) and Rudy Macklin.
Over the years, he earned a reputation as a player’s coach. He’d notably call to wish players a happy birthday, long after their LSU careers had ended. He didn’t shy away from criticizing the NCAA when he thought it treated players unfairly.
“He always fought for human rights,” Temple said. “He pushed the NCAA to treat athletes under their jurisdiction with dignity and fairness.”
The LSU Board of Supervisors, on which Temple now serves, voted to name the court after Brown in September and waited until Kentucky came to town to unveil the new name, as Brown requested.
In the four months between, Temple and Brown spoke nearly every day, about coaching, recruiting, family and life. They’d trade stories from the ’70s, reminiscing on Brown’s coaching days and Temple’s hoops career: “Just two ol’ cats gossiping about stuff,” Temple said.
An idea Temple has had for the better part of 15 years, he said, the proposal to name the court stalled in committee for years. It found new life during a 2019 board meeting, when the panel sent the bid to the university’s naming committee. A Louisiana state senate resolution, combined with testimonials from former players, helped pushed the measure through.
Not long after that, Brown wanted Temple to know that he was grateful. The old coach sent one of his first players a letter. It began with a quote.
“A truly great friend is hard to find, difficult to leave and impossible to forget,” Brown wrote. “A friend never gets in your way unless you're falling.”