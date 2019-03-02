AUSTIN, Texas — After LSU’s 8-4 loss to Texas on Saturday afternoon, coach Paul Mainieri asked for a box score. He looked down at the paper in his gloved hands and frowned.

“So we walked 11 and hit a batter?” Mainieri said. “Is that right?”

The printed stats did not lie. No. 1 LSU issued 12 free passes during the game. Five of the Texas players who scored reached base on a walk or hit-by-pitch, including three during the No. 18 Longhorns’ six-run second inning.

Coming off its first loss of the season, LSU (8-2) recorded one more hit than Texas. But for the second straight game, walks doomed the Tigers. They gave up nine Friday. Texas (9-3) clinched the series at Disch-Falk Field. It had one extra-base hit.

“You can't beat good clubs when you hand them things,” Mainieri said. “It almost looks like we're afraid to throw the ball over the plate.”

Walks began piling up the first batter of the game. Freshman pitcher Landon Marceaux, making his third start, threw two strikes to Texas’ leadoff hitter. Seven pitches later, he walked the batter.

Marceaux started the second inning with another two strikes. Then he hit Texas first baseman Tate Shaw, the first mistake in an inning that put LSU in a 6-0 hole.

After Marceaux hit Shaw, Marceaux threw another two strikes against catcher Michael McCann. But a common theme during his outing reared its head. Instead of closing the at-bat, Marceaux fell into a 3-2 count. He walked McCann. A single loaded the bases.

Two batters later, Marceaux worked ahead of center fielder Duke Ellis. The count reached 3-2, and Marceaux walked in Texas’ first run. Two singles stretched the lead.

Once Texas took a 5-0 lead on a wild pitch by Marceaux, Mainieri pulled the freshman who was so effective during his debut two weeks ago but walked four hitters through 1⅓ innings against the Longhorns.

It may have been a mechanical error, maybe the effects of such a large crowd cheering against him for the first time. Marceaux didn't know exactly what caused his performance after the game, but he knew he had not pitched well. He mentioned three of his free passes came after 0-2 counts.

"That's unacceptable," Marceaux said, his voice hardening. "That cannot happen."

Standing on the mound as reliever Aaron George jogged in from bullpen behind left field, Mainieri told Marceaux to forget about it. He told him there would be more games ahead.

Marceaux’s outing ended at 59 pitches — 31 for strikes. He fell into three-ball counts against five of the 13 batters he faced.

“This is going to be real tough,” Marceaux said. “This is something that hasn't happened to me in a long time.”

As Marceaux walked to the dugout, Texas right fielder Austin Todd stood on third base. Todd scored the final run of the inning when George gave up a double. The run counted against Marceaux.

Marceaux and George threw 52 pitches to get through the inning, one day after LSU needed 49 pitches to end Texas’ five-run seventh inning.

Though the Tigers scored three runs in the third inning — two on a double by Daniel Cabrera — LSU hitters struck out 10 times, preventing a substantial offensive rally.

After the game, dismay over walks filled the air. LSU pitching coach Alan Dunn has already held one meeting telling LSU pitchers to throw strikes. George said it’s a topic reiterated every day.

Moving forward, Mainieri said the Tigers have to be more aggressive, both in their coaching and approach on the mound. He said they are pitching “too cute” and “too carefully.”

“We've got to challenge the hitters more and let our defense play,” Mainieri said. “There's nothing wrong with a hard-hit ball that's an out.”