It’s over, but it’s really just beginning.
Kim Mulkey took her first LSU team to heights few could have imagined when she first splashed down in Baton Rouge in May. Then the Tigers ran into Ohio State during the second round of the NCAA women's tournament Monday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The Buckeyes clearly were the better team — and a vastly under-seeded one as a No. 6 — in the 79-64 victory over the No. 3-seeded Tigers. The end of the road this season still was highlighted by checkpoints in the rear-view mirror.
But as one milestone or goal after another fell — getting ranked, beating a ranked team, winning a 10th game to top last year’s total, finishing second in the SEC and hosting a site for March Madness — Mulkey never failed to remind the public that the program isn’t back yet.
LSU’s attendance exceeded the previous four years combined, punctuated by the last two NCAA tournament games, the first ones for LSU since 2018. Even when down by 21 points Monday to the Buckeyes, the crowd rose up and tried to rally the Tigers, who went to a scrambling press and managed to clip 10 points off that lead before falling short.
It bolstered Mulkey’s feelings that the resurgence is still gaining momentum and the program has reconnected with its fan base.
“What an unbelievable atmosphere,” Mulkey said in the post-game news conference. “It was so loud and electric in there. But I said this early in the year — and I hope people when they left here tonight felt the same way — those kids never stopped playing hard. Even when we're overmatched or the other team is more talented or it might not be our night, those kids play their hearts out for you.
“I said when and if it ends, there is no bad story that can be written about what you witnessed this year. It was a community, a state that was starving for something positive and was hungry for something on a national scale that was good.”
Khayla Pointer was magnificent in her farewell LSU performance with 32 points, four assists and two steals while taking a career-high 30 shots and making 12. She was knocked to the floor numerous times and came back from a jammed shoulder. Thirteen times this season she played every second of a game.
Pointer is likely going on to a pro career, either in the WNBA or overseas — or both — but she was appreciative of the crowd’s send-off.
“I said it sounds like Tiger Stadium here when they were screaming LSU,” she said. “I felt like we were at a football game. They have been rooting for us all year. We are so thankful for them that they support us, and today they stuck with us to the very last end.”
Pointer's production, along with Jailin Cherry’s 12 points, weren’t enough for a team that wasn’t the same without its third musketeer, Alexis Morris, at full strength. She was a shell of the player that averaged nearly 16 points a game before a knee injury three weeks ago.
Luckily for LSU, Morris will be part of a small core of returning players with experience. Morris, guard Ryann Payne and forward Hannah Gusters were part of the main eight-player rotation. The other players with eligibility remaining don't have much experience.
“I was blessed to have inherited experience,” Mulkey said. “We don't have that next year. We can get in the transfer portal, and we will. But we're going to build this program with high school seniors as well.
"And those high school seniors are going to be McDonald's All-Americans. They're going to be the best in the country that we can get in here. But that doesn't make them able to compete immediately against juniors and seniors in the SEC and in the playoffs. It's going to take time.”
The head start the 2021-22 season gave Mulkey might have sped up the timeline, though.
“This bunch jump-started this program again,” Mulkey said. “It gave everybody an interest, and I'm forever grateful to them. Forever.
"Never had one minute's trouble off the floor. I think about that. Do you know how many coaches can go to work every day and not have to deal with distractions off the floor? Not many.
"Those seniors were mature. And they just embraced us as a staff and let me coach'em.”