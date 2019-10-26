BR.lsunwstatemain1669.091519 bf.jpg
Buy Now

LSU coach Ed Orgeron leads his players onto the gridiron for the first half of a game against Northwestern State at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU football has picked up its latest commitment to its 2020 recruiting class.

Malcolm Greene, a safety from Highland Springs, Virginia, has committed to LSU, according to 247Sports. Greene also held offers from schools such as Clemson, Michigan and Florida.

Greene was on an official visit in Baton Rouge when LSU beat Florida 42-28 on Saturday night, according to 247Sports.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Greene, who is ranked the No. 27 overall safety by 247Sports, is now the fifth player in LSU's 2020 class from the east coast.

Greene joins wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (Washington DC), inside linebacker Antoine Sampah (Woodbridge, Virginia), safety Jordan Toles (Baltimore, Maryland) and Demon Clowney (Baltimore) as a recruit from the region, which has proven to be a major point of emphasis in 2020 by LSU coach Ed Orgeron.

The focus is warranted.

Two Louisiana players are ranked within the top 100 overall recruits in 247Sports' Composite rankings: defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (No. 43, University Lab) and Kayshon Boutte (No. 48, Westgate High), and both players are committed to LSU.

LSU's class now has 23 commitments, and it ran third nationally behind Clemson and Alabama.

LSU 2020 commitments

 NameHometown Pos. Ht. Wt. Rating Notes 
 Elias Ricks Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) CB 6-2 180 ***** Nation's No. 2 CB
Arik GilbertMarietta, Ga. (Marietta High)TE 6-5253*****Nation's No. 1 TE
 Kayshon Boutte New Iberia (Westgate) WR 5-10 175 **** Louisiana's No. 2 overall recruit
 Alec Bryant Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek) WDE 6-3 230 **** Nation's No. 13 WDE
Major BurnsBaton Rouge (Madison Prep Academy)S 6-2176****Nation's No. 12 S
Jermaine BurtonCalabasas, California (Calabasas)WR 6-1193**** Nation's No. 6 WR
Demon Clowney Baltimore, Maryland (St. Frances Academy) WDE 6-4 225 **** Nation's No. 7 WDE
 TJ Finley Ponchatoula (Ponchatoula) PRO 6-6233  **** Nation's No. 17 pro-style QB
 CamRon Jackson Haynesville (Haynesville) DT 6-5 271 **** Nation's No. 45 DT
Rakim Jarrett Washington, DC (St. John's College HS) WR 6-0 190 ***** Nation's No. 3 WR
Lorando JohnsonLancaster, Texas (Lancaster)CB 6-0181****Nation's No. 16 CB
 Max Johnson Watkinsville, Ga. (Oconee County) PRO 6-3 214 **** Nation's No.11 pro-style QB
Jalen LeeWatson, LA. (Live Oak)DT 6-3285****Nation's No. 30 DT
Jaquelin RoyBaton Rouge (University High)DT 6-3289****Nation's No. 4 DT
Antoine SampahWoodbridge, Va. (Woodbridge)ILB 6-3220****Nations No. 4 ILB
Eric TaylorTrussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville)DT 6-4280****Nation's No. 25 DT
Jordan TolesBaltimore, MD (St. Frances Academy)S 6-3190****Nation's No. 6 S
Josh WhiteHouston, Texas (Cy Creek)OLB 6-1200 ****Nation's No. 7 ILB
 Ali Gaye Edmonds, Washington (Garden City C.C.) SDE 6-6 270 ***No. 1 JUCO SDE
Marlon MartinezFort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)OG 6-4287***Nation's No. 40 OG
Kole TaylorGrand Junction, Col. (Central High)TE 6-7228***Nation's No. 10 TE
Koy MooreMetairie (Rummel High)WR 6-1172****Nation's No. 43 WR
Malcolm GreeneHighland Springs, Va. (Highland Springs)S 5-10180****Nation's No. 26 S

Rankings per 247Sports

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

View comments