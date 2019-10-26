LSU football has picked up its latest commitment to its 2020 recruiting class.
Malcolm Greene, a safety from Highland Springs, Virginia, has committed to LSU, according to 247Sports. Greene also held offers from schools such as Clemson, Michigan and Florida.
Greene was on an official visit in Baton Rouge when LSU beat Florida 42-28 on Saturday night, according to 247Sports.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Greene, who is ranked the No. 27 overall safety by 247Sports, is now the fifth player in LSU's 2020 class from the east coast.
Greene joins wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (Washington DC), inside linebacker Antoine Sampah (Woodbridge, Virginia), safety Jordan Toles (Baltimore, Maryland) and Demon Clowney (Baltimore) as a recruit from the region, which has proven to be a major point of emphasis in 2020 by LSU coach Ed Orgeron.
The focus is warranted.
Two Louisiana players are ranked within the top 100 overall recruits in 247Sports' Composite rankings: defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (No. 43, University Lab) and Kayshon Boutte (No. 48, Westgate High), and both players are committed to LSU.
LSU's class now has 23 commitments, and it ran third nationally behind Clemson and Alabama.
LSU 2020 commitments
|Name
|Hometown
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Rating
|Notes
|Elias Ricks
|Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei)
|CB
|6-2
|180
|*****
|Nation's No. 2 CB
|Arik Gilbert
|Marietta, Ga. (Marietta High)
|TE
|6-5
|253
|*****
|Nation's No. 1 TE
|Kayshon Boutte
|New Iberia (Westgate)
|WR
|5-10
|175
|****
|Louisiana's No. 2 overall recruit
|Alec Bryant
|Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek)
|WDE
|6-3
|230
|****
|Nation's No. 13 WDE
|Major Burns
|Baton Rouge (Madison Prep Academy)
|S
|6-2
|176
|****
|Nation's No. 12 S
|Jermaine Burton
|Calabasas, California (Calabasas)
|WR
|6-1
|193
|****
|Nation's No. 6 WR
|Demon Clowney
|Baltimore, Maryland (St. Frances Academy)
|WDE
|6-4
|225
|****
|Nation's No. 7 WDE
|TJ Finley
|Ponchatoula (Ponchatoula)
|PRO
|6-6
|233
|****
|Nation's No. 17 pro-style QB
|CamRon Jackson
|Haynesville (Haynesville)
|DT
|6-5
|271
|****
|Nation's No. 45 DT
|Rakim Jarrett
|Washington, DC (St. John's College HS)
|WR
|6-0
|190
|*****
|Nation's No. 3 WR
|Lorando Johnson
|Lancaster, Texas (Lancaster)
|CB
|6-0
|181
|****
|Nation's No. 16 CB
|Max Johnson
|Watkinsville, Ga. (Oconee County)
|PRO
|6-3
|214
|****
|Nation's No.11 pro-style QB
|Jalen Lee
|Watson, LA. (Live Oak)
|DT
|6-3
|285
|****
|Nation's No. 30 DT
|Jaquelin Roy
|Baton Rouge (University High)
|DT
|6-3
|289
|****
|Nation's No. 4 DT
|Antoine Sampah
|Woodbridge, Va. (Woodbridge)
|ILB
|6-3
|220
|****
|Nations No. 4 ILB
|Eric Taylor
|Trussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville)
|DT
|6-4
|280
|****
|Nation's No. 25 DT
|Jordan Toles
|Baltimore, MD (St. Frances Academy)
|S
|6-3
|190
|****
|Nation's No. 6 S
|Josh White
|Houston, Texas (Cy Creek)
|OLB
|6-1
|200
|****
|Nation's No. 7 ILB
|Ali Gaye
|Edmonds, Washington (Garden City C.C.)
|SDE
|6-6
|270
|***
|No. 1 JUCO SDE
|Marlon Martinez
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)
|OG
|6-4
|287
|***
|Nation's No. 40 OG
|Kole Taylor
|Grand Junction, Col. (Central High)
|TE
|6-7
|228
|***
|Nation's No. 10 TE
|Koy Moore
|Metairie (Rummel High)
|WR
|6-1
|172
|****
|Nation's No. 43 WR
|Malcolm Greene
|Highland Springs, Va. (Highland Springs)
|S
|5-10
|180
|****
|Nation's No. 26 S
Rankings per 247Sports