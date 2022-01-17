texasamlsu.112821 HS 2077.JPG

LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10) celebrates after scoring in the first half against Texas A&M, Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Tiger Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Wide receiver Jaray Jenkins will return to LSU for a fifth season.

Jenkins announced the decision Monday, the final day college players had to submit their names for the 2022 NFL draft.

As a redshirt junior, Jenkins had the option to start his professional career. He'll be a senior next season.

One of LSU's most consistent receivers over the last two seasons, Jenkins caught 57 passes for 899 yards and eight touchdowns, including game-winners against Arkansas and Texas A&M.

Jenkins' return strengthened a talented position group that includes sophomore Kayshon Boutte and multiple freshmen who stood out last fall.

Email Wilson Alexander at walexander@theadvocate.com

View comments