TEMPE, Ariz. — No. 20 LSU recovered from its first four-game losing streak seven weeks ago with some of its best work.
This one ended its season, and it hurt.
The Tigers fell to Cal State Fullerton 3-2 on Saturday in an elimination game in the NCAA softball regional at Arizona State, the first time since 2014 that they have not advanced to a super regional.
“What stings the most is that we have never been here,” Tigers coach Beth Torina said, trying to keep her voice steady. “We’ve been in the last six super regionals. We have never not played on Sunday in my time at LSU.
“It sucks. It’s unexpected. It’s not the standard of where we want to be in the program. There were so many things this year that I felt we could not overcome as a team. It’s not always talent. I just think there are a lot of things we need to do differently with our mentality, our approach, some of our decision making.”
LSU had five victories over top 10 teams this season, but it could not recapture that form late.
The Tigers lost six of their last eight games, and they finished 0-2 in a regional for the first time in the school's 23 NCAA appearances.
There were highlights.
Georgia Clark had two hits and two walks, and her two RBIs gave her 61, sixth in school history in a season. Starter Ali Kilponen gave up only four singles and three unearned runs while throwing a complete game.
But the Tigers committed two errors after making three in a 10-5 loss to San Diego State on Friday, and they could not overcome a goofy first inning when Fullerton scored three runs for the 3-2 lead that it nursed the rest of the way.
LSU put two runners on base in three of the last four innings but could not find a way to get one in.
“The state of our program is to fight, and that’s what we did all weekend,” senior Shelbi Sunseri said. “That’s what Tigers do. That’s what we do. That’s what LSU does. You’re going to see that in years to come."
Some history gives LSU a reason to believe. The last time the Tigers lost a regional was in 2014 at the University of Arizona, 100 miles south, and LSU followed that with three straight appearances in the College World Series.
LSU took a 2-0 lead after four batters Saturday. Danieca Coffey served a single into left field and Ciara Briggs singled on a soft liner off the pitcher’s glove. After Taylor Pleasants bunted the runners up, Clark hit a sharp single off shortstop Toto’s glove and both runners scored.
Fullerton rebounded with three runs in the first, scoring on two singles, a wild pitch, a walk, a passed ball, a throwing error and a sacrifice fly.
The key play was Jessi Alcala’s bloop single to short center field with Peyton Toto on first with the Tigers holding a 2-1 lead.
Toto rounded second base too far and was caught in a rundown, but second baseman Sydney Peterson’s throw toward third hit Toto in the helmet and caromed into the Fullerton dugout. Toto scored and Alcala reached third, where she scored on a sacrifice fly to make it 3-2.
“I just feel like that kind of sums up our whole season,” Torina said. “Like, how do you bounce a ball off a helmet that goes into a dugout for two runs? It feels like what we have dealt with all year long is bad break after bad break. I know you create your own luck, so it is on us.”
Like Kilponen, Cal State Fullerton right-hander Myka Sutherlin threw a complete game, although she gave up eight hits.
“I was just trying to trust my stuff,” said Kilponen, a junior. “I didn’t really throw my best game, honestly. I know I’m going to be pushing myself this offseason.”
LSU had chances off Sutherlin, who started the 5-2 loss to Arizona State on Friday and was the losing pitcher when the Sun Devils won it with a grand slam in the sixth.
Clark opened the fourth inning with a double and stayed put when Sunseri beat out a single to shortstop. Ali Newland hit a hard line drive to center field for the first out, and Sutherlin got two routine grounders to third to end the inning.
Pinch-hitter Savannah Stewart singled open the fifth and Briggs walked with one out. Pleasants took a 3-2 changeup for a called third strike and Clark walked before Sunseri fouled out to right.
Pleasants doubled with two outs in the seventh before Clark walked. Sunseri struck out to end the game.
“Credit Fullerton’s pitcher,” Torina said. “She made big pitches in big situations, and that’s what great pitchers do.
“We had a ton of runners on. We had the right people up, in my opinion, people we would have chosen to be up in those situations. If I could do it over again, I’d put them back at the plate and I’d still believe in them.”