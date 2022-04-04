Eight-year old Aubrey White can do anything she sets her mind to: swim, dance and throw the first pitch at an LSU baseball game.
Her dad, Robbie White, held her steady at the hips on Saturday at Alex Box Stadium, where she threw a baseball to one of the nation’s top hitters: Dylan Crews. But to White, Crews isn’t the 2021 National Collegiate Freshman of the Year or a preseason All-American; he’s a friend.
White has non-verbal autism and suffers from seizures. And the first time her parents ever heard her speak was while they were watching an LSU baseball game on TV last year. When Crews stepped up to the plate, White cheered, “Dylan Crews!”
“She wasn’t saying, ‘Momma, or Daddy,’ and all of a sudden she started saying, ‘Dylan Crews,’ and she kept repeating it and running around the house,” her mom, Crystal, said. “We were celebrating because we were just so proud of her.”
Crystal posted the video on Facebook, and one of the LSU baseball parents sent it to Crews. His dad, George Crews, bought the family tickets to the game. That’s where Crews met Aubrey for the first time in person.
“Our relationship has become stronger, she gave me these bracelets and I wear them every single day to represent her and her family,” Crews said. “I try to give back as much as I can.”
Crystal wasn't sure if Aubrey would throw the pitch. Before she went on the field, she laughed saying that she normally jumps in Crews' arms.
She threw the ball straight to dirt in front of her, and as it rolled, Crews scooped it up and patted her on the back.
"Aubrey is a special girl and it means everything to me," Crews said. "Whether it's giving back to my community or to others, I want to make it feel like I have a purpose in this world other than baseball."
After meeting Aubrey, Crews wanted more kids with special needs to have the opportunity to come to a baseball game.
Now, the Crews family purchases four seats in section 202 for families to come to every home baseball game at Alex Box this year.
Crystal helps with that, saying that the community, while state-wide, is tight-knit. She keeps a list of the dates on her phone and sends out the home schedule to families she knows, and they can take their pick of which game they can come to. As a parent, she eases their concerns if it's their first time and many come back to games on their own accord.
That means more than people know, not just because families of kids with special needs are often worried about accessibility or how their children will respond to being in sports venues, but because they often are just not invited as a result.
“You never get included that way with an actual invitation, so people ask me, ‘What is inclusion?’ and I’ve learned it’s just an invitation. It’s just asking somebody to sit by you or saying 'hi' or inviting them to your game,” Crystal said.
Crews signs autographs and takes pictures with the kids in right field before every game. He wore their signatures on Saturday, sporting a pair of white cleats with their autographs in different colors in the game against Auburn.
And he’s gone out of his way to keep in touch with Aubrey — he missed her Dylan Crews-themed birthday party last June, but made sure to FaceTime her when he got off the bus at the Super Regional in Tennessee. He also went with LSU coach Jay Johnson to the opening of the all-abilities Team of Dreams field in Gonzales, where Aubrey plays adaptive baseball.
The tickets the Crews family provides leave lasting impact because now families from across the state have an opportunity to not only go to a baseball game, but also learn that the games are both fun and accessible enough to return.
And they’ll go the distance. On Saturday, Abby Benjamin drove three hours from Mangham with her 5-year-old daughter, Avery Joy, for their second LSU baseball game that week.
“She could not stop smiling,” Benjamin said. “I think a college guy who is such an amazing athlete, and have him thinking about other people, it's special to have these kinds of memories.”
Kodi Wilson, who came in from Prairieville, was also at Saturday’s game with her daughter, Leila, 6. Her son, Brayden, 15, has Leigh Syndrome and was at home with a nurse, but she said the tickets have allowed Wilson and her family to rekindle their love of baseball. It was the second baseball game she’d been to in 20 years.
“We live such an isolated life, so just to be invited and treated like normal is everything,” Wilson said. “People see our children and they don’t get that.”