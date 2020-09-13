Louisiana Lafayette Iowa St Football
UL linebacker Tyler Guidry, left, and teammate Ja'len Johnson celebrate as they run off the field after a 31-14 win against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa.

 Associated press photo by Charlie Neibergall

UL is ranked in the Top 25 for the first time in modern college football history at No. 19 after its historic 31-14 road upset of No. 23 Iowa State on Saturday.

It was the program's first road win over a Top 25 team. The Ragin' Cajuns ranked twice in the poll in 1943, and they are also ranked No. 21 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

After the second week of college football games, LSU football is still ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25. The Tigers still haven't played a game yet this season.

The Southeastern Conference starts its 10-game, league-only season on Sept. 26. LSU will host Mississippi State at 2:30 p.m.

The newest AP poll reflects the teams who are scheduled to play this fall. The AP's preseason top 25 included members of the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Mountain West, which have all postponed their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Clemson is still ranked No. 1 and is followed by Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida.

Here's the full Top 25:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia

5. Florida

6. LSU

7. Notre Dame

8. Auburn

9. Texas

10. Texas A&M

11. Oklahoma State

12. North Carolina

13. Cincinnati

14. UCF

15. Tennessee

16. Memphis

17. Miami

18. Louisville

19. UL

20. Virginia Tech

21. BYU

22. Army

23. Kentucky

24. Appalachian State

25. Pittsburgh

LSU entered the 2019 season ranked No. 6 in both the coaches and AP top 25 before its title run.

The Tigers will be without Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and a handful of other starters from both sides of the ball last year.

It was announced last week that SEC will play a league-only schedule this season, starting Sept. 26.

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

