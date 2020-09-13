UL is ranked in the Top 25 for the first time in modern college football history at No. 19 after its historic 31-14 road upset of No. 23 Iowa State on Saturday.
It was the program's first road win over a Top 25 team. The Ragin' Cajuns ranked twice in the poll in 1943, and they are also ranked No. 21 in the Amway Coaches Poll.
After the second week of college football games, LSU football is still ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25. The Tigers still haven't played a game yet this season.
The Southeastern Conference starts its 10-game, league-only season on Sept. 26. LSU will host Mississippi State at 2:30 p.m.
The newest AP poll reflects the teams who are scheduled to play this fall. The AP's preseason top 25 included members of the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Mountain West, which have all postponed their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Clemson is still ranked No. 1 and is followed by Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida.
Here's the full Top 25:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Oklahoma
4. Georgia
5. Florida
6. LSU
7. Notre Dame
8. Auburn
9. Texas
10. Texas A&M
11. Oklahoma State
12. North Carolina
13. Cincinnati
14. UCF
15. Tennessee
16. Memphis
17. Miami
18. Louisville
19. UL
20. Virginia Tech
21. BYU
22. Army
23. Kentucky
24. Appalachian State
25. Pittsburgh
LSU entered the 2019 season ranked No. 6 in both the coaches and AP top 25 before its title run.
The Tigers will be without Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and a handful of other starters from both sides of the ball last year.
It was announced last week that SEC will play a league-only schedule this season, starting Sept. 26.