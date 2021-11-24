LSU and Texas A&M have been playing annually as SEC West foes since the Aggies joined the conference in 2012, but the Tigers and A&M have been tangling for much longer than that. The series began way back in 1899, with LSU holding a 34-22-3 lead. Here's a look back at five memorable games from this ancient series:
Jan. 1, 1944
LSU 19, Texas A&M 14 (Orange Bowl)
With non-essential travel restricted during World War II, the Tigers made their way to Miami for their first Orange Bowl appearance by train and car using wartime fuel stamps saved by fans. LSU players returned home in 18 used cars purchased by a booster, a move that wouldn’t fly under modern NCAA rules. In the game, future Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Van Buren ran for two scores and threw for another in the Tigers’ first bowl victory.
Sept. 2, 1989
Texas A&M 28, LSU 16
No. 7-ranked LSU saw its national championship hopes evaporate in the time it took A&M’s Larry Horton to return the season’s first kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown. The play signaled not only the start of a disappointing fall from the preseason top 10 for LSU, but the beginning of the dark ages for the program. The Tigers finished 4-7, the first of six straight losing seasons.
Nov. 28, 2015
LSU 19, Texas A&M 7
It looked as though this would be Les Miles’ last game as LSU’s coach, but a sudden groundswell of support ended with him being carried off the field after the victory. In the postgame news conference, athletic director Joe Alleva announced Miles would remain as coach. The reprieve was short lived, however. Miles was fired in 2016 after a 2-2 start following a loss at Auburn, with Ed Orgeron named interim coach.
Nov. 24, 2018
Texas A&M 74, LSU 72 (7 OTs)
In the highest-scoring SEC game since the conference began in 1933, the Aggies outlasted the Tigers in seven overtimes. Kellen Mond threw the winning two-point conversion to Kendrick Rogers to end it 4 hours and 53 minutes after kickoff. The teams combined for 84 points in overtime, with Joe Burrow throwing for 270 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 100 yards and three more scores. LSU players and coaches fumed over a series of calls that don’t go their way, including an interception nullified in regulation that allowed Texas A&M to go on and tie it 31-31 with a touchdown as time expired. To top it off, a major brawl broke out afterward between the two teams.
Nov. 30, 2019
LSU 50, Texas A&M 7
Texas A&M engraved the score of the 2018 game on the inside of its bowl rings and stamped it on souvenir stadium cups. LSU spent the year plotting its revenge. “We’re excited for Saturday,” Burrow said with a malevolent smile after beating Arkansas 56-20 the week before. “Excited.” After entering Tiger Stadium to a standing ovation on Senior Night wearing a “Burreaux” jersey, the soon-to-be Heisman Trophy winner led LSU to a 50-7 rout of the Aggies, the Tigers’ most lopsided win in the series. Burrow went out in his final home game throwing for 353 yards and three touchdowns, including a 78-yard strike to Ja’Marr Chase to give the Tigers a 21-0 first-quarter lead. Afterward, Texas A&M made the score of the game the code to enter its football facility. And on the rivalry goes.