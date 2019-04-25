Slipping in a nonconference softball series late in the season isn’t akin to a rest stop for LSU, even when the opponent is having a rough season.
The No. 10-ranked Tigers (38-11) will be looking to pad their postseason résumé and stay on task when they travel to Baylor (17-27) for a three-game set beginning Friday with a 6:30 p.m. game on FOX Sports Southwest. The teams will play a Saturday doubleheader, which will stream live on Baylor Softball’s Facebook page.
The series also will serve as the last warmup for a showdown series the following weekend in Baton Rouge when first-place Alabama comes to town in the final conference series for LSU, which is in second place. Coach Beth Torina wants her squad at their best for that clash.
“We want to play the best version of LSU softball possible," she said. "That’s the key. We’re continuing to improve, finding ways to get better, pushing our kids to work even though we’re out of conference this week.”
LSU is 14-7 in league play while Alabama is 14-4 and playing host to Kentucky this weekend. LSU is still in position to win the regular-season title.
Conference foe or not, LSU is battling to gain one of the eight top national seeds and be in line to host a super regional, provided it gets past the regional round. While the LSU offense continues to lead the conference in several offensive categories — among them batting average (.332), slugging percentage (.559) and on-base percentage (.438) — pitching has not been as consistent.
In LSU’s first conference series loss, Arkansas scored 19 runs off LSU pitching in winning the first two games. LSU rebounded to avoid a sweep when Shelbi Sunseri pitched a three-hitter and Amanda Doyle clouted a three-run homer.
“We knew the offense was going to have to step up this year with a young pitching staff and veteran offense,” Torina said. “The pitching is continuing to grow. We see great performances mixed in with some we’d like to have back. Now it’s about doing it consistently.”
Shelby Wickersham has the best numbers among pitchers with a 10-1 record and a 1.94 ERA. Sunseri is next at 10-2 and 2.32. LSU’s team ERA is 2.46, tied for sixth with Georgia.
The Tigers' hitting has cooled off of late but is still potent. Amanda Sanchez has seen her average fall to .425 after going 1 for 10 at Arkansas. She hit a run-scoring double in three plate appearances Tuesday against Louisiana-Monroe. LSU has been carried in recent weeks by Shemiah Sanchez, who had series-winning homers against Mississippi State and Kentucky in the past month.
Sanchez with 16 home runs is two short of the school record of 18 set by Bianka Bell in 2015. The team is one homer shy of the school record 65 set in 2014.
The last thing the Tigers want is any let-up.
“We don’t just want to take off,” Sunseri said. “We’re playing good competition. We’ve got to go into it just like any other SEC team, doing what we know how to do.”