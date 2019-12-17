At Clemson, on selection Sunday for the College Football Playoff, the Tigers were in their football facility for a pizza-filled watch party.

There, along with Oklahoma and Ohio State, the coaches did live shots on ESPN. No publicity is bad publicity, especially when you know recruits are watching. And recruits are always watching.

At LSU, there was a much different picture going out to the world. Nothing. The “Seinfeld” of recruiting look-ins.

Joe Burrow (Did you hear he won the Heisman Trophy? Just checking), had he been there, could have thrown a football through the dining hall at LSU’s recently expanded football complex and registered a rare incompletion. There was not a pair of hands to hit. All the players had the day off.

And Orgeron? He called in from the road. He and the Tigers had returned late Saturday night from winning the Southeastern Conference Championship Game in Atlanta. By Sunday, he was already out recruiting.

“I’m going to be in 18-22 homes next week,” Orgeron said the day before his team waxed Georgia for the SEC title. “So that means about 18-22 gumbos.”

To be a successful college football coach, you have to embrace recruiting. You don’t have to like it, and many don’t, but you have to embrace it.

Orgeron doesn’t just embrace recruiting. He throws two burly forearms around it and wraps it in a bear hug. If you’re a top-level recruit, try getting away.

“This is what I'm supposed to,” Orgeron said. “I'm supposed to recruit great players and win big-time games.”

When you’re in Orgeron’s business, you can’t have the latter without the former.

You can have all the great schemes and systems and plays you want, and that’s important. But in the college game, it’s mostly about recruiting. Like, two-thirds recruiting and one-third the rest. College football is, in a sense a game, of attrition. If you have superior forces, you will win much of the time.

There is never enough time this time of year. Not since three years ago, when the NCAA approved the December early signing period, which begins Wednesday. There is still the traditional signing period which begins Feb. 5, but this is the one where the proverbial hay is made.

According to Shea Dixon of LSU’s 247Sports.com website, Geaux247, expect the Tigers to fill about 20 of their NCAA-mandated 25 slots in this period. That would leave just five spots available for February as LSU and college football’s other power players engage in a coast-to-coast chase for the few uncommitted stars still out there.

Most teams will have long since put their shoulder pads in storage by Feb. 5, but LSU hopes to have two more games to play: the CFP semifinal in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28 and the CFP Championship Game on Jan. 13 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Some coaches have complained about what being in the SEC title game or playing deep into the postseason has done to crimp their recruiting schedules. These are coaches who have heard of the silver lining but wonder why it isn’t gold. Or platinum.

Orgeron isn’t one of those.

“Yeah, it's crunch time,” he said that Friday in Atlanta, the day before the SEC title game. “Obviously, I'm glad we did a lot of work ahead of time. We've had a majority of our guys that have signed that have already visited, which helps us.

“It does put a little crunch on you. We've got to get it done. But it's a good problem to have.”

It is the problem to have, as major college football problems go.

LSU goes into the early signing period with the nation’s No. 2-ranked class, according to Rivals.com, No. 3 per 247Sports.com and No. 4 according to ESPN. Whether the Tigers rise or fall in those rankings won't be fully known until February. It will likely depend on those five or so slots still available after this signing period ends.

Orgeron has said LSU’s season resulted in a big uptick in national recruiting interest — especially on offense, where the Tigers have gone from stuck in the mud to state-of-the-art. The true benefit from this season probably won’t be felt until the 2021 class.

But LSU is likely to cash in on this one as well. Especially if effort counts for anything.

After the 25 recruits are signed, that’s when Orgeron may kick back with a slice of pizza — while he’s thinking about next year’s class.