After Saturday's scrimmage, Lowell Narcisse and Justin McMillan received "grades" that established a "pecking order" and preceded the two quarterbacks' decisions to transfer, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said in a meeting with reporters Wednesday night.
Orgeron didn't elaborate on the "pecking order" and didn't say if it was shared with the Narcisse and McMillan.
"We wish them the very best," Orgeron said. "Two Tigers that gave it their all. We know they’re going to have success wherever they go.
Orgeron declined to name a starting quarterback for the opener vs. Miami, saying "we're still going to let it play out until there's a clear winner."
"We feel good about the two quarterbacks we have," he added.
LSU is down to two scholarship quarterbacks -- a situation that Orgeron acknowledged concerns him -- after Narcisse and McMillan both announced their plans to transfer Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, respectively.
McMillan, a junior, and Narcisse, a redshirt freshman, were battling junior Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow and sophomore Myles Brennan for the starting job, for which Orgeron has yet to indicate a front-runner.
McMillan, earned his degree this summer and is eligible to play immediately under NCAA graduate transfer rules. He has attempted one pass in a college game at LSU.
"I am passionate about this game and I plan to give my complete dedication to the next program, just as I have given to LSU," McMillan wrote as he announced his transfer.
He thanked former LSU head coach Les Miles and offensive coordinator Cam Cameron in his message, but did not mention any of the current coaching staff by name.
Narcisse plans to transfer to a junior college before committing to a new FBS school.
“Last night was a real emotional night for me. LSU has always been my dream school. I just had to do what’s best for me as far as my future and as far as showcasing my abilities," Narcisse said. "I just felt like it was the best thing for me to get a fresh start."