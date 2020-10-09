No. 14 TENNESSEE at NO. 3 GEORGIA
2:30 p.m. • CBS
Two of the three unbeatens atop the Southeastern Conference East division meet to see who will continue on the right path to a spot in the league's title game. Georgia is off to a hot start with a stingy defense while Tennessee is trying to prove it belongs after getting past two cellar-dwellers.
No. 7 MIAMI at NO. 1 CLEMSON
6:30 p.m. • ABC
Like Tennessee, Miami has the look of an improving team that's trying to return to the glory years after some tough times. But the Hurricanes should be severely tested on the road in a battle featuring two elite quarterbacks in the Canes' D'Eriq King and the Tigers' Trevor Lawrence.
No. 4 FLORIDA at NO. 21 TEXAS A&M
11 a.m. • ESPN
Texas A&M, a team that beat Vanderbilt by five points in its opener, has to wonder what it did to deserve back-to-back games with No. 2 Alabama (on the road) and No. 4 Florida. A&M is certainly in an unenviable position again this week in going against the Gators' productive offense.
NO. 19 VIRGINIA TECH at NO. 8 NORTH CAROLINA
11 a.m. • ABC
In the second year of his second stint at North Carolina, Mack Brown is making waves with the Tar Heels. Dating to last season, UNC has won five games in a row by scoring 41.8 points per game. These two played a six-overtime marathon last fall with Tech prevailing 43-41.
NO. 2 ALABAMA at OLE MISS
6:30 p.m. • ESPN
Ole Miss is a missed extra point (by Kentucky) from being 0-2, but this game still has a little juice considering Lane Kiffin will be taking on his old boss Nick Saban. There should be a lot of fireworks with Bama averaging an SEC-best 45.0 points a game, while Ole Miss is third at 38.5.
Sheldon Mickles