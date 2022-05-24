College Baseball Notebook

Storm clouds roll in during a Southeastern Conference tournament game between Auburn and Ole Miss on May 25, 2018, in Hoover, Ala.

 Associated Press file photo by Butch Dill

The LSU baseball team was set to begin Southeastern Conference tournament play Wednesday night, but the weather had other plans for the Tigers.

Fourth-seeded LSU will now play at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, facing the winner between fifth-seeded Auburn and 12th-seeded Kentucky.

Auburn and Kentucky were originally scheduled to be the last game Tuesday. Those teams will now play at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the first game of the day in Hoover, Alabama.

Rain delayed several games Tuesday, creating a domino effect that has wreaked havoc on the tournament schedule.

After a two-hour rain delay, No. 11 seed Alabama beat sixth-seeded Georgia 5-3 on Tuesday.

Alabama (33-26) advances to face No. 3 seed Arkansas on Wednesday in the double-elimination portion of the tournament. 

No. 7 Florida and No. 10 South Carolina were originally scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday. But they didn't begin playing until 6:45 p.m.

No. 8 Vanderbilt and No. 9 Ole Miss are scheduled to follow, weather permitting. 