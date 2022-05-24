The LSU baseball team was set to begin Southeastern Conference tournament play Wednesday night, but the weather had other plans for the Tigers.
Fourth-seeded LSU will now play at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, facing the winner between fifth-seeded Auburn and 12th-seeded Kentucky.
Auburn and Kentucky were originally scheduled to be the last game Tuesday. Those teams will now play at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the first game of the day in Hoover, Alabama.
Rain delayed several games Tuesday, creating a domino effect that has wreaked havoc on the tournament schedule.
After a two-hour rain delay, No. 11 seed Alabama beat sixth-seeded Georgia 5-3 on Tuesday.
Alabama (33-26) advances to face No. 3 seed Arkansas on Wednesday in the double-elimination portion of the tournament.
No. 7 Florida and No. 10 South Carolina were originally scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday. But they didn't begin playing until 6:45 p.m.
No. 8 Vanderbilt and No. 9 Ole Miss are scheduled to follow, weather permitting.