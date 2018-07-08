Former LSU stars Aaron Nola and Alex Bregman were named Sunday night to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game rosters, increasing the Tigers’ all-time total of MLB All-Stars to 12.
Nola, the ace of the Philadelphia Phillie’ staff, was selected as a National League pitcher, and Bregman, the third baseman for the reigning World Champion Houston Astros, was chosen as a reserve for the American League squad.
The MLB All-Star Game will be July 17 at Nationals Park in Washington.
Nola is 11-2 with a 2.41 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 116 innings. Bregman is batting .284 on the year with 29 doubles, 17 home runs, 57 RBIs and 59 runs.
Nola, a Baton Rouge native, was selected out of LSU by the Phillies in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2014 MLB draft. He was the 2014 College Baseball Foundation National Pitcher of the Year and a Golden Spikes Award finalist.
Nola enjoyed a brilliant three-year (2012-14) career at LSU, compiling a 30-6 mark and a 2.09 ERA in 332 innings with 42 walks and 345 strikeouts. He was a two-time first-team All-American, and he is the only two-time winner of the Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year award, receiving the honor in both 2013 and 2014.
Bregman, a native of Albuquerque, N.M., played at LSU from 2013-15 and helped lead the Tigers to two College World Series appearances. Bregman, the No. 2 overall selection by the Astros in the 2015 MLB draft, was a two-time first-team all-American at LSU, and he was named the recipient of the 2013 Brooks Wallace Award as the nation’s best shortstop.
Bregman was the 29th-round selection of the Boston Red Sox as a high school senior in 2013, but he elected to enroll at LSU, where in three seasons he developed into one of the nation’s best prospects.
He was finalist for the 2015 Golden Spikes Award, and he was named the 2013 National Freshman of the Year.