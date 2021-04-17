LSU's spring football season is over.

The program's five-week, 15-practice spring camp ended on Saturday with its (usually) annual spring game, with the White team beating the Purple team 23-14.

Five new coaches made their scrimmage debuts, and the public saw plenty new Tigers playing in new positions and battling for starting spots. Below, we've listed our three main takeaways from the LSU spring game.

1. Myles Brennan and Max Johnson had the best showing at quarterback

First off, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said the spring game wouldn't ultimately decide the winner of the Tigers' ongoing four-man quarterback battle. But fifth-year senior Myles Brennan and sophomore Max Johnson seemed to be the most refined and explosive options at quarterback on Saturday.

Johnson and TJ Finley started with the first two drives for both the White and Purple teams, respectively, but neither quarterback established a rhythm at first.

Johnson was 4-of-10 passing for 60 yards with the first-team offense in the first half, and Finley was 4-of-9 for 48 yards with the second-team squad. On Finley's second drive, an off-target pass was intercepted by cornerback Raydarious Jones and returned 39 yards. Johnson was sacked three times.

Johnson was much more impressive in the second half against the second-teams defense, when he completed 7-of-7 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

He delivered a well-placed deep ball to Jontre Kirklin for a 47-yard touchdown. Then, on his next possession, Johnson dropped a sideline pass to Kirklin for 22 yards just ahead of a chasing defender. Two plays later, Johnson threw a wide open 19-yard touchdown to Kirklin in the right corner of the end zone.

Four-star freshman Garrett Nussmeier showed flashes of his potential mixed in with mistakes natural to a young player who only enrolled on campus a few months ago.

Nussmeier finished the scrimmage 15-of-25 passing for 132 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions.

On Nussmeier's second drive, the 6-foot-2, 172-pound Lake Charles native's pass over the middle of the field was snagged by linebacker Antoine Sampah for an interception.

But he rebounded on the next drive. He showcased his arm strength with a well-placed sideline pass to Jontre Kirklin for a 13-yard gain on third-and-10. Then, on the next play, Nussmeier fired a 20-yard pass over the middle of the field to a leaping Kirklin. It was a large gain, but Sampah jarred the ball loose from Kirklin, a fumble that was recovered by the defense.

Brennan was the most efficient of the four signal-callers in the first half, going 11-of-15 passing for 106 yards and a 39-yard touchdown pass to Kayshon Boutte. He was poised, accurate and made few errors. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Brennan seemed like he could make all the throws after coming back from a season-ending abdominal muscle tear in 2020.

On Brennan's first drive, he completed a 32-yard deep pass down the left sideline to Boutte. The pass hit Boutte in stride, just ahead of All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

Brennan did have his errors. Later in that drive, cornerback Dwight McGlothern jumped a crossing route on third-and-8 and nearly had the pass intercepted. On Brennan's next drive, the offense failed to score a touchdown on the goal line. But Brennan's 39-yard heave to Boutte (which came with a shoulder fake) just before halftime showed he can be the provider of points LSU needs.

2. Jake Peetz's influence on the LSU offense was clear

Orgeron said play-calling for the spring game would be fairly "vanilla." No blitzes on defense. Few motions and complicated schemes on offense. Still, the influence new offensive coordinator Jake Peetz had on LSU's offense was apparent.

Wide receivers flipped around to different spots out of the same personnel packages. Running backs and receivers motioned before plays to create different looks and favorable matchups. In short, it's the type of adaptable spread scheme that LSU ran in 2019 while passing game coordinator Joe Brady was in the coach's booth.

Brady recommended Peetz, his quarterbacks coach with the Carolina Panthers, to Orgeron. Peetz told reporters that he wanted to create a versatile offense — one that defenses can't "set their watch" to.

The running backs were mostly the ones involved in the pre-snap motions. On a third-and-3 at the LSU 35, Tyrion Davis-Price motioned right out of the backfield, and Max Johnson flipped a first-down toss tight end Nick Storz on the left for a nine-yard gain in open space.

All the position flipping and motions are intended for LSU to find an advantage on a play, or even a series of plays. The Tigers used 11 personnel (3 wide receivers, 1 tight end, 1 running back) most of the time, but on TJ Finley's second drive at quarterback, it showed variance.

Finley completed a nine-yard pass to Alex Adams. Then, on second-and-1, slot receiver Jontre Kirklin lined up at F-back (a position sometimes designated for fullbacks) near the left tackle and helped block for a first-down run by Nick Demas.

As Orgeron had said, LSU didn't reveal anything too tricky or too complicated. Peetz's influence was subtle. But it showed the Tigers are indeed on their way to fielding the same kind of offense it ran in 2019.

3. The secondary showed improvement under new DC Daronte Jones

New defensive coordinator Daronte Jones took over a major reconstruction project when Orgeron hired him in February. The Tigers recorded the program's historic lows in scoring defense and total defense in their one season under former defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, and many of the mistakes boiled down to miscommunication and missed assignments that resulted in broken plays that went for big gains.

It's still too early to draw ultimate conclusions, but the LSU secondary looked much improved on Saturday — even with starting cornerback Eli Ricks and safety Todd Harris sidelined with an injuries. The defense totaled five interceptions in the scrimmage, and three were made by defensive backs.

Sophomore Raydarious Jones intercepted an off-target pass from TJ Finley on the second-team defense, and, after a 39-yard return, Jones was met by a host of defenders who celebrated with him on the sideline.

Starting cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. ranged a deep pass from Finley like a center fielder and intercepted the pass on the left sideline.

Dwight McGlothern, a sophomore corner filling in for Ricks, was perhaps the most impressive defender in the game. He defended deep passes in one-on-one coverage with LSU's top receiver, Kayshon Boutte, and he jumped a third-and-8 attempt by Myles Brennan and nearly intercepted it.

The 6-foot-2, 182-pound McGlothern also jarred a pass loose with a big hit on Jaray Jenkins over the middle during the second half.

Orgeron and several players had been buzzing about Jay Ward's move from cornerback to free safety this spring, and the 6-foot-1, 176-pound junior appeared to indeed have command of the position.

On the very first play, Ward leaped over Tyrion Davis-Price to swat a pass attempt in complete. Ward also reaped the benefits of apparent miscommunication between Garrett Nussmeier and Kayshon Boutte in the second half. Nussmeier threw short, Boutte ran long, and Ward easily intercepted the pass.