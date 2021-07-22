1. The Case for a tougher hide at Texas
Big 12 players who give Texas players a “horns down” hand sign could now draw a 15-yard penalty. Amid reports Texas and Oklahoma may leave the Big 12 for the SEC, Missouri offensive guard Case Cook suggested the Longhorns should toughen up. “If you can’t handle a ‘horns down’ gesture,” he said, “I would imagine you’d have a hard time in this league.”
2. The filibuster is alive and well at Auburn
The filibuster is the subject of hot debate in Washington these days, but it’s still getting a workout at SEC Media Days. New Auburn coach Bryan Harsin prattled on so long about moving his family to Auburn and rolling the trees in Toomer’s Corner that he answered three questions – three – in his 30 minutes in the main interview room.
3. More vaccine talk – of course
Harsin said Auburn players are about 60% vaccinated. It’s been a game all week to figure out which six teams Commissioner Greg Sankey mentioned Monday are above 80%. At this point we know LSU, Alabama and Georgia are, and it’s believed Vanderbilt is, too. The higher the vaccination rate, the less likely a team may suffer an outbreak that leads to a forfeit.