Redshirt freshman Dare Rosenthal, who’s expected to start at left tackle for LSU next season, will not participate in spring football practice.

Rosenthal has left school for “personal reasons,” coach Ed Orgeron said on Wednesday, but LSU expects him to return this summer.

As starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles moved in-and-out of the lineup last season, Rosenthal played in five games at left tackle, starting three of them. He played 229 total snaps.

“I think Dare's going to be an excellent left tackle,” Orgeron said. “He's going to play in the NFL. But he's not going to be with us this spring.”

Without Rosenthal, LSU will use redshirt freshman Cameron Wire at left tackle during spring practice. Freshman Thomas Perry, who did not play last season after undergoing surgery in August, will also receive playing time. Perry was ranked as the No. 36 offensive tackle in the 2019 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

The Tigers also will not have junior fullback Tory Carter, junior linebacker Soni Fonua, freshman tight end Arik Gilbert and junior safety Todd Harris during spring practice, Orgeron said.

Harris suffered a season-ending injury against Northwestern State last season. Orgeron said Harris, who took a redshirt year, may participate near the end of spring practice.

“He looks good,” Orgeron said. “We’re not sure yet.”

Freshman cornerback Elias Ricks, a five-star recruit who enrolled early, will be limited as he recovers from surgery on a torn labrum. Junior defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. will begin practicing in two weeks.