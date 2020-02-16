The weather wasn’t the postseason kind but the atmosphere was, and No. 7 LSU and No. 13 UL put on a worthy show packed with drama Sunday.
Morgan Cummins knocked in the winning run and Tigers pitcher Ali Kilponen closed off the Ragin' Cajuns' seventh-inning threat for a 4-3 victory at Tiger Park to cap the LSU Invitational.
Kilponen relieved starter Shelbi Sunseri and pitched out of a jam in the sixth with the visitors threatening to take the lead. Despite walking the leadoff hitter in the seventh, she got three outs around another walk for her second victory of the weekend. She ended the game by getting Alissa Dalton on a pop-out to second base.
LSU (8-1) avenged Saturday’s 2-1 loss to the Cajuns (7-2) in Lafayette in a series that resumed after 19 years without a regular-season meeting. UL twice rallied to tie the game after LSU went ahead as both teams got clutch hitting and pitching before a vocal crowd of 2,246.
“That was awesome; the world is right,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “The two schools playing, the crowd, the atmosphere, the way we were able to win at home. It’s a big deal for the state and softball. It was a cool experience for both teams.”
Two days after getting her first career homer, Cummins came up with he biggest hit of the young season off losing pitcher Megan Kleist, who pitched a complete-game victory against the Tigers the day before. Georgia Clark and Sunseri hit one-out singles against Kleist and Cummins singled to left to score pinch runner Akiya Thymes.
“I was going up there confident; there was no reason not to be,” said Cummins. “We put in so much work to prepare for this.
“It was fun, cool. It sucks we lost yesterday, but it really lit a fire in us. There was no quit in us yesterday and no way we were losing this game.”
Kilponen entered the game in the sixth after the Cajuns tied the game on a throwing error by Taylor Tidwell. UL’s Raina O’Neal stole second to put the go-ahead run at second with one out, but Kilponen got Taylor Roman to hit a line drive to Tidwell, who threw to shortstop Taylor Pleasants at second for the double play.
“I try not to listen to the noise just go in and throw my pitches,” Kilponen said. “I went in and said just do what I’ve been doing. I just went on to the next pitch. I don’t worry about what happened on the last pitch.”
LSU jumped ahead 2-0 in the first inning when Ciara Briggs singled and Pleasants hit a two-run homer to center field. The Cajuns tied it in the third on a solo home run by Melissa Mayeux and a run-scoring single by Alissa Dalton after a double by Kaitlyn Alderink.
Cummins, who improved her batting average to .421, untied the game in the fourth with a solo homer to center field.
“The pitching staff has done a good job all year,” Torina said. “Shelby Sunseri did exactly what we needed her to do, getting back to where she left off last year. Ali came in and did what she’s been doing. She’s looked better at times but was still able to close the door. That’s the makings of a great pitcher, when you can win without your best stuff.”