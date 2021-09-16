It is no easy feat to turn around a soccer program that has never won a regular-season championship.
But second-year LSU coach Sian Hudson is doing just that.
At 7-0-0, and already with three wins against Top 25 opponents, LSU is ranked No. 6 in the United Soccer Coaches poll, the highest ranking in program history. Going back to the spring portion of a COVID-impacted schedule, LSU has won 10 consecutive matches, the longest active win streak in NCAA soccer.
The Tigers open Southeastern Conference play at 6 p.m. Friday, when they host Mississippi State.
“We’re excited to get our SEC schedule started after a pretty successful nonconference stretch,” Hudson said. “Confidence is high at the moment, and I think we’re just hungry to get going with league play.”
Currently the highest-ranked SEC team, LSU will play a 10-match conference schedule that includes a trip to Auburn — one of two other ranked SEC teams, along with Tennessee. It may be too early to say Hudson's soccer program has arrived. But its success is the result of a plan that Hudson brought to the team when she took over in December 2019.
Hudson’s vision is one of being nationally competitive while utilizing a possession-based playing style. Implementing that style began with hiring the right staff, and it continued with Hudson taking stock of the LSU roster.
“We had the makeup of a really good team,” said Hudson, a native of Newport, Wales. “We certainly changed up the playing style. “The group we inherited were very athletic and maybe a little more direct. They would go from back to front really quickly, and use their athleticism at a high level. I think my vision for the game is slightly different than that.”
LSU’s playing style has focused on controlling tempo and the rhythm of possessions, although doing whatever it takes to win is most important.
“Of course, if we have to be direct we’re going to do that,” Hudson said. “We want to win games and we want to excite the fans, but I think teams that control tempo are the ones that succeed in the long term.”
Success has followed Hudson in her coaching stops. Prior to coming to LSU, in three seasons at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, she led the Mountain Lions to three consecutive NCAA Division II tournament appearances.
LSU’s transformation this season has been helped by a number of transfers including forward Alesia Garcia and midfielder Athena Kuehn.
“They have elevated our attacking threat,” Hudson said. “As a result, I think that’s lifted our morale and even the performance level of our returning players at that end of the field.”
One of those returning players, forward Tinaya Alexander, has been the Tigers’ top scorer — but with 11 players having scored through seven games, opposing defenses won’t be able to focus on any one player.
Another returning forward, Molly Thompson, get the first hat trick of her collegiate career in last week’s 5-0 win at UL in Lafayette.
All totaled, LSU has scored 30 goals during its 10-match winning streak. Defensively, the Tigers have allowed only five goals while recording six shutouts during the run.
It's all part of Hudson’s plan.
“For us, it's not just about being competitive in the SEC. We want to be competitive nationally, and when you play teams on the West Coast, teams in the ACC, you have to be able to hold onto the ball a lot longer and dictate the game as opposed to being reactionary.”