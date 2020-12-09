Throughout the 2020 college football season, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts has been one of the most difficult matchups for opposing defenses.

A 6-foot-6, 246-pound junior, Pitts leads the country in receiving yards per game (91.6) and touchdowns (11), making him a frontrunner for the John Mackey Award, an honor annually presented to the nation’s best tight end.

No one has figured out how to stop Pitts. He has at least four receptions in all but one game — Georgia, when he left in the first half because of a concussion that forced him to miss the next two weeks. When Pitts returned, he caught three touchdowns against Kentucky. Then he gained 128 yards against Tennessee.

“We got to know where that tight end is, for sure,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “He gave us fits last year.”

Against LSU in 2019, Pitts caught five passes for 108 yards. LSU used a mixture of safeties and cornerbacks against him. The majority of his production, four receptions, came in the first half.

When LSU shut down Florida’s offense after halftime, holding the Gators to seven points in the second half, Pitts didn’t catch another pass until Florida’s final possession.

Whatever LSU did to limit Pitts in the second half last season might not work Saturday night at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Tigers have almost entirely different personnel, they changed their defensive scheme and Pitts developed into a nearly unstoppable force, motivated by the Mackey Award snubbing him as a 2019 finalist.

"We're going to try to scheme around the strengths of our players, and he benefits," Florida coach Dan Mullen said. "He's one of our top players. He creates matchup problems for people. We scheme to have him take advantage of mismatches people give us."

When LSU was originally scheduled to play Florida earlier this season, Orgeron acknowledged LSU may double-team Pitts, but he said that could create misalignments and confusion amongst the defense. LSU might consider using Derek Stingley Jr., their best cover cornerback, on Pitts. Stingley faced Pitts at times last season.

However, Stingley’s father said Tuesday on WNXX-FM, 104.5 that Pitts has a size advantage on Stingley, who's 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds. Even if LSU used a defender over top, Stingley's father said he might struggle covering the underneath routes.

“Someone has to get physical with him, and then you have to play someone over the top at some point just to help out,” said Stingley’s father, a cornerbacks coach at Dunham High School. “Now yeah, there’s going to come times when Derek has to cover him. I think Derek can be somewhat physical, but I think Pitts is a whole lot stronger and he can probably move Derek off his platform.”