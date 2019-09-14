Score by quarters
Northwestern St. 7 7 0 0 — 14
LSU 3 21 27 14 — 65
First quarter
LSU: Cade York 26 field goal at 5:30. DRIVE: 10 plays, 57 yards, 4:19. KEY PLAYS: Joe Burrow 9 pass to Stephen Sullivan on third-and-4 at NSU 49 extends the drive. NSU 15-yard pass interference penalty gives LSU a first down at the 25. Burrow 11 pass to Justin Jefferson to NSU 14. TIGERS 3, DEMONS 0.
NORTHWESTERN STATE: Quan Shorts 17 pass from Shelton Eppler at 0:16 (Scott Roblow kick). DRIVE: 8-75-5:14. KEY PLAYS: Eppler 28 pass to Akile Davis on third-and-10 to the LSU 47. Eppler 11 pass to Shorts to the 34. LSU's Todd Harris 15-yard pass interference penalty gives NSU a first down at the 17. DEMONS 7, TIGERS 3.
Second quarter
LSU: Clyde Edwards-Helaire 4 run at 12:38 (York kick). DRIVE: 8-69-2:31. KEY PLAYS: Burrow starts the drive with a 21-yard pass to Terrace Marshall to the NSU 48. Burrow 15 pass to Sullivan to the NSU 30. Marshall 13-yard reception to the NSU 17. TIGERS 10, DEMONS 7.
LSU: Marshall 14 pass from Burrow at 8:50 (York kick). DRIVE: 7-77-2:44. KEY PLAYS: The drive starts with Burrow completions of 21 yards to Jefferson and 26 yards to Derrick Dillon, putting the ball at the NSU 30. Lanard Fournette 9 run to the NSU 12. TIGERS 17, DEMONS 7.
NORTHWESTERN STATE: David Fitzwater 26 pass from Eppler at 5:38 (Roblow kick). DRIVE: 6-75-3:12. KEY PLAYS: Breiden Fehoko 15-yard horsecollar tackle gives Northwestern State a first down at the NSU 40. Eppler 4 pass to Gavin Landry on third-and-4 keeps drive going at midfield. Eppler 17 pass to Core Smallwood to the LSU 33. TIGERS 17, DEMONS 14.
LSU: Edwards-Helaire 3 run at 3:27 (York kick). DRIVE: 6-70-2:02. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 28 pass to Jefferson and 19 pass to Sullivan on back-to-back plays to start the drive moves the ball to the NSU 16. Edwards-Helaire 13 run to the 3. TIGERS 24, DEMONS 14.
Third quarter
LSU: Burrow 5 run at 13:19 (York kick failed). DRIVE: 4-74-1:32. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 48 pass to Jefferson on the first play of the drive to the NSU 26. Burrow 13 pass to Marshall to the 13. Edwards-Helaire 8 run to the 5 to set up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 30, DEMONS 14.
LSU: Marshall 6 pass from Burrow at 9:36 (York kick). DRIVE: 7-33-2:28. KEY PLAYS: Drive was set up on 26-yard punt return by Derek Stingley to the NSU 33. Burrow 4 run on third-and-1 to the 20. Edwards-Helaire 5 run on third-and-1 to the 6 sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 37, DEMONS 14.
LSU: John Emery 4 run at 6:26 (York kick). DRIVE: 4-78-1:32. KEY PLAYS: On the first play, Burrow 65 pass to Jontre Kirklin to the NSU 13. Burrow 10 pass to Kirklin to the 4. TIGERS 44, DEMONS 14.
LSU: Tyrion Davis-Price 1 run at 2:16 (York kick). DRIVE: 7-55-2:34. KEY PLAYS: Drive set up on 22-yard punt return by Stingley to the LSU 45. Myles Brennan checks in at quarterback and throws a 9-yard pass to Jaray Jenkins to start the drive. Brennan 18 pass to Davis-Price to the NSU 10. Davis-Price 10 run to the 1. TIGERS 51, DEMONS 14.
Fourth quarter
LSU: Trey Palmer 54 punt return at 7:22 (York kick). DRIVE: None. KEY PLAYS: None. TIGERS 58, DEMONS 14.
LSU: Davis-Price 2 run at 2:12 (York kick). DRIVE: 7-62-3:23. KEY PLAYS: Brennan 9 run to the NSU 41. Brennan 35 pass to Jenkins to the 2 sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 65, DEMONS 14.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 65, Northwestern State 14
RECORDS: LSU 3-0, Northwestern State 0-3
ATTENDANCE: 100,334 (paid)
Sheldon Mickles