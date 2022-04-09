Brian Kelly had seen only one practice at the time, making most of his observations based on offseason workouts. But when asked earlier this spring about LSU’s freshmen, he thought offensive lineman Will Campbell had the physical traits to compete for playing time.
“I'm not here to pound the table for him that he's ready to start,” Kelly said after the first practice March 24, “but physically, he doesn't look like a normal freshman offensive lineman coming in.”
Sixteen days later, Campbell firmly has put himself in the mix as LSU looks for new starters along the offensive line, one of the team’s biggest needs this offseason. He played first-team left tackle for the second straight practice Saturday afternoon during a live scrimmage.
Campbell’s emergence at left tackle has helped LSU find some semblance of consistency on the offensive line, Kelly said. With him in the starting lineup for a live scrimmage, the Tigers used the same group they had on Thursday with left guard Xavier Hill, center Charles Turner, right guard Miles Frazier and right tackle Cameron Wire.
“Again, it's early, but we are starting to see a little bit of consistency there,” Kelly said, “and I think it started when we decided to put the young guy at left tackle. Things fell into place from there.”
Campbell’s ability to handle left tackle, one of the most demanding positions on the offensive line, gave LSU more options. Wire, who has started at left tackle before, moved to the other side. And once sophomore Garrett Dellinger comes back from offseason shoulder surgery, he can play inside if necessary.
LSU needed to overhaul the offensive line after losing four starters from an inconsistent unit. It has tried multiple combinations already this spring, and offensive line coach Brad Davis must continue to tinker with the group through preseason practice. LSU, which signed two transfers, likely will try to find another offensive lineman in the transfer portal for more experience.
Campbell has taken advantage of the chance. Kelly immediately recognized the 6-foot-6, 310-pound five-star recruit’s physical tools, but he needed to see how Campbell handled mistakes. LSU found out after a week of practice and put him with the first-team offense.
“He moves onto the next play,” Kelly said. “I think it's an emotional maturity that he carries as a freshman that's made him a guy that we can plug in as such a young player.”
“He's definitely five-star worthy,” sophomore defensive end Saivion Jones said.
Then there’s Turner, a constant throughout the spring at center. Turner, who came to LSU at 240 pounds, was initially a blocking tight end even though the staff recruited him as a center. He steadily added weight — he’s now listed at 285 — and hopes to get stronger over the summer after he spent the offseason recovering from shoulder surgery.
“It's a big deal for me,” Turner said. “I take it personally, and I feel like everybody that's competing that's in there right now takes it personally, too, because right now it is an open spot. The depth chart means nothing.”
Kelly highlighted Turner after practice Saturday, speaking highly of his athleticism and IQ. He said Turner makes the correct calls and relays directions well to the other linemen. He is also still learning, like many of LSU’s players at this point, and needed to adjust better during a recent two-minute drill.
“He has not nailed down the position,” Kelly said. “But he's done a really nice job, and he should be commended for it.”
As impressive as he has played, Campbell hasn’t locked down left tackle. Competition will continue at every spot throughout the spring and into preseason camp, especially once Dellinger and junior Marlon Martinez, another option at center, can participate fully.
But at least for now, LSU has a better idea of its personnel up front halfway through the spring.
“That offensive line is starting to show a little bit of consistency in terms of the guys we're rolling out there,” Kelly said.