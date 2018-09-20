For the first time in two years, an LSU football home game has sold out.
Any last-minute ticket buyers still looking for a seat in Tiger Stadium for Saturday's 6 p.m. game against Louisiana Tech are still in luck, though.
Resell tickets to the game are available at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office's official marketplace powered by StubHub here. Tickets in the marketplace are selling for as low as $35 as of Thursday afternoon.
🚨ATTN TIGER FANS🚨 We are now SOLD OUT for this Saturday’s game vs. LA Tech! Fans still looking for tickets should check our official resell marketplace, powered by StubHub!— LSUtix (@LSUtix) September 20, 2018
➡️https://t.co/fks1vhyX4x pic.twitter.com/IiqgyVvvB4
LSU did not post a sellout in 2017 among its six home games in Tiger Stadium, but LSU football still ranked high among the nation’s attendance leaders.
Capacity at Tiger Stadium is 102,321. The last sellout was against Alabama in 2016.
LSU (3-0) is ranked No. 6 in the AP poll, and Louisiana Tech (2-0) is coming off a 54-17 win over Southern University.
The Tigers lead the all-time series 18-1. The teams last played in 2009 at Tiger Stadium, where LSU won 24-16.
Louisiana Tech’s only win over LSU came in a 6-0 victory in Ruston back on Oct. 23, 1904.
Season tickets are generally either $360 or $425, not counting Tradition Fund fees for the right to buy the seat. Single game tickets will carry a face value of up to $250 for top games.