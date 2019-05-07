SHREVEPORT — When Kevin Faulk picked up his phone and saw Nick Brossette was requesting a video chat, the former New England Patriot knew exactly what the call was about.

"They picked you up didn't they?" Faulk asked, and Brossette smiled in affirmation.

The two former LSU running backs talked for a good while, that night on the weekend of the NFL draft, when Brossette was scooped up by New England as an undrafted free agent.

The University High graduate's path to professional football's powerhouse wasn't exactly the same as Faulk's, a second round selection in 1999 after he became LSU's career leader in rushing yards (4,557) and touchdowns (46).

But hardly anyone knows New England better than Faulk, who spent all 13 of his NFL seasons in Foxborough, helping the Patriots win three Super Bowls and getting inducted into the franchise's Hall of Fame.

New England is coming off yet another championship, the franchise's sixth under Bill Belichick, who is entering his 20th season as head coach of the Patriots.

And just what advice did Faulk, LSU's director of player development, give Brossette for playing for the sometimes stern and high-standard curmudgeon?

"Just be quiet and do your job," Faulk said Monday night during the LSU Coaches Caravan stop at Walk-On's in Shreveport. "If you do your job, you ain't gotta worry about nothing."

Faulk said New England is "a good spot for" Brossette, a player who had to fight for playing time by overcoming a torn ACL his freshman year, fumbling issues early in his college career and a running back's room crowded with NFL talent like Leonard Fournette, Derrius Guice and Darrel Williams.

Even after the 5-foot-11, 209-pounder rushed for 1,039 yards and 14 touchdowns his senior year, Brossette still needs to fight his way onto New England's final roster following an underwhelming performance at the NFL scouting combine, where his 40-yard dash time (4.62 seconds) ranked 17th among invited running backs.

But Belichick's Patriots have never been a franchise that's made a habit of tying its success to any one running back. Only five times since Belichick became head coach in 2000 has there been a Patriots running back that's recorded over 1,000 rushing yards in a season.

Faulk made a career out of being a runner, blocker and receiver in the New England backfield, and he once led the team in rushing in 2000 with just 570 yards.

"All the little things matter over there," said Faulk, a Lafayette native and Carencro High graduate. "Just knowing who (Brossette) is as a back, he is their type of back as far as knowing what to do, understanding what to do and being able to execute."

It's been just over a year since Ed Orgeron hired Faulk in January 2018 as a player adviser within the LSU football program, and Faulk is settling into his role.

The 42-year-old Faulk isn't currently going out on recruiting trips with the rest of the assistant coaches. He said he's spending most of the time in his Baton Rouge office, "making sure I'm around for the kids."

Faulk said you "never know when you got a question or two that they may want to ask you," and it's not always related to football. Among his frequent visitors are safety Eric Monroe, defensive end Travez Moore and running back Chris Curry.

Faulk said he and Curry talk "a whole lot."

The 6-foot, 219-pound Curry bided his own time behind Brossette, seeing minimal playing time as a true freshman in 2018 with eight carries for two yards.

"Curry wants to be the greatest running back to ever come out of LSU," Faulk said. "Like I tell him, 'Time. Time will tell. You got to be patient, understand that there's a process to it.'"

Curry gained notoriety when he bulldozed his teammate, Kenan Jones, during the LSU spring game in April, when the sophomore running back had 15 carries for 72 yards and a two rushing touchdowns near the goal line.

Chris Curry steamrolls Kenan Jones. Ed Orgeron once said Curry reminded him of Marshawn Lynch. Certainly showed it there. #LSU pic.twitter.com/HyvMlNFvsD — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) April 6, 2019

Did that steamrolling broken tackle do much for Curry's confidence?

"I hope it did," Faulk said, "because we've been looking for that for a year now. Just some of those little things that he's been doing that's really helping him out right now. We're looking to see big things from him this year."

LSU is set to have a deep talent pool at running back in 2019. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who rushed for 658 yards and seven touchdowns, is likely to be the lead back coming out of preseason camp; but along with Curry and senior Lanard Fournette, the room will grow with two blue-ribbon recruits: Destrehan High's John Emery (nation's No. 2 running back, per 247Sports) and Southern Lab's Tyrion Davis-Price (nation's No. 8 running back).

Carries are bound to be split, and Faulk said his advice to the group is going to be that "they're all different."

"(Their roles) will all be different in each game," he said. "You just got to be prepared for that, understand that we're going to have some good backs at LSU. No matter who it is, we're going to have some good backs. You never know who's going to have that lead role that day, that game."

Emery and Davis-Price are among the incoming freshmen who are scheduled to arrive on campus later this month. The campus vibe will be different than last year, Faulk said, following a season when the Tigers recorded their first 10-win season since 2013 and won their first New Year's Six Bowl in the College Football Playoff era.

"You can feel the difference," Faulk said. "You can feel how the energy is different, especially from last year to this year right now. You just got to feed into it, not make it more than what it is, but understand that it might be something special. You just got to be ready for it."

