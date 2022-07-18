LSU coach Brian Kelly kept it cool during his first appearance on the main stage at SEC Media Days, only taking the occasional attempt at a punch line.
It was the SEC Network who saw the opportunity to lighten up the mood Monday in Atlanta, taking some playful shots at the former Notre Dame head coach.
Kelly has received a fair amount of teasing since he took the job at LSU in November, mostly for what many thought was a failed attempt at a Southern accent. His dancing with recruits on social media also led to a jab from Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin.
As Kelly took questions from the media, the chyron at the bottom of the screen identified Kelly as both "Southern Accent Expert" and an "Elite Tik Tok Dancer."
Brian Kelly is apparently a “Southern accent expert” according to the SEC Network #SECMediaDays pic.twitter.com/ljDnQRKXYT— Dawg Resistance (@DawgResistance) July 18, 2022
Add “Elite TikTok Dancer” and “Southern Accent Expert” to your resumé, @CoachBrianKelly. pic.twitter.com/OgbKc9QaeG— G ⚜️ (@ThomasSZN13) July 18, 2022
Kelly was speaking to fans during an LSU basketball game shortly after he was introduced as head coach when he seemed to add an "uhhh" in the pronunciation of "family."
Kelly had a smile on his face as he answered a reporter's question about his accent on Monday at SEC Media Days.
"Understand, I've got a Boston, Midwestern and Louisiana accent now," he said. "It's three dialects into one. So it's no longer 'fa-muh-lee.' I got all kinds of stuff to throw at ya, so just be ready."
Kelly said that his favorite Louisiana foods so far are crawfish étouffée and chargrilled oysters.
"That'll get your cholesterol level up really quick," he said of the oysters.