LSU softball coach Beth Torina might resort to picking her starting pitchers out of a hat just to save time for the tough decisions she’ll have on the nine-player lineup.

That’s how good Torina thinks the staff is going into the 2021 season.

From the steely nerves of senior Maribeth Gorsuch to the precocious talent of freshman Morgan Smith, Torina might have the deepest staff in her 10 seasons. Junior Shelbi Sunseri was the ace two years ago, and sophomores Shelby Wickersham and Ali Kilponen have improved to the point that whoever is pitching is an ace.

“It’s exciting, fun to go to practice and compete against the best of the best,” Wickersham said. “It makes everyone on the pitching staff grow. One pitcher doesn’t make a winner, having a great staff wins it.”

LSU fans will have a chance to judge for themselves. Weather-permitting, Torina promises all five will get some time in the circle during this weekend’s five game run.

“The most improved is Ali Kilponen,” Torina said. “She has a lot of room to grow and she’s doing it. I think everyone is going to be really impressed with what she brings to us.

“Shelbi Sunseri has added another speed, three different ones, so she can manipulate her velocity more than before. She was already great, how much she will use it we will see. She’s our jack-of-all-trades. When people ask what her best pitch is, I don’t even know, because she can throw in any quadrant, in any count at any time.”

Kilponen, who owns the best velocity, was 6-1 with a 0.58 earned run average and 49 strikeouts in 36 innings. She pitched two shutouts and got the victory against No. 13 UL with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief. Sunseri was 6-0 with a 1.20 earned run average.

Torina lauds Wickersham for her “dominant drop ball and great spin.” She was 5-1 with a 0.40 earned run average and .149 batting average against. The latter two stats were best on the team.

Gorsuch is the lynchpin with her toughness and leadership amongst her four younger teammates. She was on her way to having her best season in 2020, which included a near-no hitter on her birthday and the first seven-inning perfect game in program history.

Gorsuch had a 4-1 record with a 1.15 ERA and five complete games, two of them shutouts.

“Maribeth is the leader, she encourages everyone,” Wickersham said. “She pushes us every day. I’m excited to have her back. She’s not just a pitching mentor but a life mentor, helping me navigate through softball, school, everything. She’s a big help and a great teammate.”

Sunseri said the crowded conditions in the circle haven’t any created off field issues and that each one pulls for the other, often helping with suggestions and critiques.

“It makes us as a whole a better staff and each of us better in our own ways,” Sunseri said. “We do a good job of feeding off each other and learning from each other. We’re so big and diverse, it’s easy for us to get help from each other. It’s easy for someone to say, ‘Hey, this is what I see,’ or ‘This is something I would work on.’ It’s a good thing to have for us.”