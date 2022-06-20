BR.lsunicholls.050322 HS 0005.JPG

LSU coach Jay Johnson looks on against Nicholls State, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU has added Baylor starting shortstop Jack Pineda from the transfer portal.

Monday afternoon on Twitter, Pineda posted a picture of himself in an LSU uniform with the message: "LETS GEAUX!!!!"

As a junior this season, Pineda batted .300 with 15 doubles, five triples and seven home runs. He committed eight errors in 54 games and was an All-Big 12 honorable mention.

Pineda started his collegiate career at the College of Southern Nevada in 2019, where he was a first-team all-conference second baseman, hitting .338 his freshman year. He also hit .369 in 23 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

After transferring to Baylor in 2021, Pineda was an All-Big 12 honorable mention, starting all 51 games, with 28 starts at shortstop and 23 at second base. He finished third on the team with a .327 batting average that year. 

Pineda will bolster an LSU infield that had thinned since the end of the season. Second baseman Cade Doughty is projected to be an early-round selection in next month's MLB draft, and infielders Collier Cranford, Brennan Holt and Will Safford have entered the transfer portal.

