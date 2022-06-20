LSU has added Baylor starting shortstop Jack Pineda from the transfer portal.
Monday afternoon on Twitter, Pineda posted a picture of himself in an LSU uniform with the message: "LETS GEAUX!!!!"
As a junior this season, Pineda batted .300 with 15 doubles, five triples and seven home runs. He committed eight errors in 54 games and was an All-Big 12 honorable mention.
Pineda started his collegiate career at the College of Southern Nevada in 2019, where he was a first-team all-conference second baseman, hitting .338 his freshman year. He also hit .369 in 23 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
After transferring to Baylor in 2021, Pineda was an All-Big 12 honorable mention, starting all 51 games, with 28 starts at shortstop and 23 at second base. He finished third on the team with a .327 batting average that year.
Pineda will bolster an LSU infield that had thinned since the end of the season. Second baseman Cade Doughty is projected to be an early-round selection in next month's MLB draft, and infielders Collier Cranford, Brennan Holt and Will Safford have entered the transfer portal.