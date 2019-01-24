There was no dance party in the LSU men’s basketball locker room on Wednesday night.

There was happiness after a double-digit win over Georgia, of course, but not necessarily the back-slapping, dance-stepping joy the Tigers had been celebrating with after recent victories.

When coach Will Wade began his postgame news conference, it was obvious that LSU’s eighth consecutive victory and 10th win in 11 outings was different than the Tigers’ wins over Ole Miss and South Carolina last week.

Those victories were punctuated by locker room celebrations that included dancing by the players and Wade that went viral on social media.

“We didn’t dance tonight,” he said after his team moved to 5-0 in Southeastern Conference play with a 92-82 win against Georgia, which fell to 1-5 in the league. “We cut the music off, and it was time to get to work. That was out of the cards tonight.”

Even though No. 25 LSU remained a half-game behind top-ranked Tennessee in the SEC standings, enough went wrong — especially on defense — to raise some red flags for Wade, who said he was embarrassed by the performance.

Here’s the complete rundown:

“Communication was bad, we were a step slow, we got beat on backdoors, we had our foot angles bad on the perimeter, we were out there chasing too long, we got direct line drives,” he said. “When we weren’t getting that, we were letting the ball in the post too easily. Our post guys got put in the basket.

“Besides that, we were OK,” Wade said before remembering one more. “Our transition defense was terrible as well.”

That was all the ammunition he needed to point his team toward its next game on Saturday at Missouri, which fell to 1-4 a couple hours later with a 12-point loss at Arkansas.

For the most part, Wade gave his offense a pass considering the Tigers scored 92 points and had just eight turnovers — their fewest in two months — after averaging 15.6 in the past 12 games.

“That’s not where out issues are; we can score decent,” he said before turning his attention to the defense. “We’re going to get exposed on Saturday if we don’t correct some things.”

The concern comes from building a 17-point lead three times in the second half and holding a comfortable 16-point edge with 10:31 left before letting Georgia off the mat.

The Tigers allowed the Bulldogs, who had lost four SEC games by an average of 22.8 points, to make several runs in the final 10 minutes. They trimmed the deficit to seven twice — the last at the 4:08 mark.

“We won. … That’s good, that’s the point of the deal: to win,” Wade said. “We’ve got to learn from this. When you don’t play well, you’re tempting the basketball gods. We’ve got to certainly play a lot better Saturday.

“I’m not saying we didn’t play hard; we just didn’t play smart. We didn’t trust our fundamentals, we didn’t trust our team defense, we didn’t communicate well.”

Wade said he saw it coming from “a hundred miles away,” noting practices on Monday and Tuesday were sloppy. Wednesday’s early-afternoon shoot-around was a little better, he said, but it still had an uncomfortable feel to it.

“They were a different team,” he said. “We hadn’t played somebody like that in a while. It takes a different mindset, and we didn’t have that right mindset tonight.

“It was very easy to see,” Wade added. “(The players) probably saw it coming. I knew it was coming; I don’t hide my emotions very well, but you could see it coming.”