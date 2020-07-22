Six home meets plus a championship meet just down the road in New Orleans are on the schedule for LSU gymnastics in 2021, the school announced Wednesday.

The Tigers are slated to open the season Jan. 8 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center against Oregon State. LSU also has home meets with Georgia (Jan. 22), Florida (Feb. 5), New Hampshire (Feb. 19), Missouri (March 5) and Illinois (March 12).

The SEC Championships meet will return to the Smoothie King Center on March 20. The event was first held there in 2019, drawing an SEC meet-record 10,505 fans. LSU has won the past three SEC championship meets that were contested before this year’s meet set for Duluth, Georgia, was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

LSU’s road schedule includes four of its seven Southeastern Conference meets: Jan. 15 at Arkansas, Jan. 29 at Auburn, Feb. 12 at Alabama and Feb. 26 at Kentucky. The Tigers also go to Texas Woman’s University in Denton on Jan. 24, part of a demanding two meets in three days test following the meet with Georgia in the PMAC.

LSU typically schedules a “doubleheader” weekend to try to simulate the rigors of an NCAA championship weekend.

NCAA regionals are set for April 1-3, while the NCAA Championship is April 16-17 in Fort Worth, Texas. Regionals will be at four predetermined sites: Columbia, Missouri; Morgantown, West Virginia; Salt Lake City and Durham, New Hampshire.

Meet times and television plans will be announced at a later date.

The Tigers return 15 gymnasts from 2020, led by rising sophomore Kiya Johnson, the SEC freshman of the year and a three-time All-American. LSU also welcomes five freshmen to the program, led by Haleigh Bryant, rated by collegegymnews.com as the nation’s No. 2-incoming all-arounder.

LSU gymnastics season ticket holders have until July 31 to renew their seats. Fans can access their account online at www.LSUTix.net or call the LSU Athletic Ticket Office at (225) 578-0100. LSUTix.net also has a request list for those interested in applying for season tickets, which start at $36 for adults and $18 for youths (ages 3-12).

2021 LSU GYMNASTICS SCHEDULE

Date Meet

Jan. 8 Oregon State

Jan. 15 at Arkansas

Jan. 22 Georgia

Jan. 24 at Texas Woman’s

Jan. 29 at Auburn

Feb. 5 Florida

Feb. 12 at Alabama

Feb. 19 New Hampshire

Feb. 26 at Kentucky

March 5 Missouri

March 12 Illinois

March 20 SEC Championships (New Orleans)

April 1-3 NCAA regionals (TBD)

April 16-17 NCAA Championship (Fort Worth, Texas)