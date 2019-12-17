As LSU prepares for its Peach Bowl appearance in less than two weeks, the Tigers are also looking to sign 22 or 23 players in the early signing period, which starts Wednesday.

Below is a look at players expected to sign with LSU, along with a breakdown of committed players who'll likely wait until February to sign and a few names to watch Wednesday who might announce their intentions of playing in Baton Rouge.

Expected to sign Wednesday

Name...Town (School)...Pos....Ht....Wt....Rating

Arik Gilbert...Marietta, Georgia (Marietta)...TE...6-5...253...5*

Elias Ricks...Bradenton, Florida (IMG Academy)...CB...6-2,192...5*

Kayshon Boutte...New Iberia (Westgate)...WR...5-10...180...4*

Jermaine Burton...Calabasas, California (Calabasas)...WR...6-0...190...4*

Jacobian Guillory...Alexandria (Alexandria)...DT...6-2...331...4*

Max Johnson...Watkinsville, Georgia (Oconee County)...QB...6-4...216...4*

BJ Ojulari...Marietta, Georgia (Marietta)...DE...6-3...224...4*

Jaquelin Roy...Baton Rouge (University Lab)...DT...6-3...289...4*

Antoine Sampah...Woodbridge, Virginia (Woodbridge)...ILB...6-2...220...4*

Eric Taylor...Trussville, Alabama (Hewitt-Trussville)...DT...6-4...280...4*

Jordan Toles...Baltimore, Maryland (St. Frances Academy)...S...6-3...190...4*

Josh White...Houston, Texas (Cy Creek)...ILB...6-1...200...4*

TJ Finley...Ponchatoula (Ponchatoula)...QB...6-6...250...3*

Ali Gaye...Garden City, Kansas (Garden City C.C.)...DE...6-6...270...3*

Xavier Hill...Olive Branch, Mississippi (Olive Branch)...OG...6-3...325...3*

Marlon Martinez...Fort Lauderdale, Florida (St. Thomas Aquinas)...OG...6-4...287...3*

Kole Taylor...Grand Junction, Colorado (Central)...TE...6-7...228...3*

Committed to LSU... unlikely to sign Wednesday

Malcolm Greene...Highland Springs, Virginia (Highland Springs)...S...5-10...180...4*

Demon Clowney...Baltimore, Maryland (St. Frances Academy)...DE...6-4...225...4*

Committed to LSU... will likely sign in February

Rakim Jarrett...Washington DC (St. John's College)...WR...6-0...208...5*

Lorando Johnson...Lancaster, Texas (Lancaster)...CB...5-11...181...4*

Koy Moore...Metairie (Archbishop Rummel)...WR...6-1...172...4*

CamRon Jackson...Haynesville (Haynesville)...DT...6-5...271...3*

LSU targets likely to sign Wednesday

Jordan Burch...Columbia, South Carolina (Hammond School)...DE...6-5...275...5* ... broadcast in 1 p.m. hour on ESPNU

Marcus Dumervil...Fort Lauderdale, Florida (St. Thomas Aquinas)...OT...6-5...305...4* ... broadcast in 10 a.m. hour on ESPN2

Demouy Kennedy...Theodore, Alabama (Theodore)...ILB...6-3...215...4* ... announcement TBD

Phillip Webb...Buford, Georgia (Lanier)...OLB...6-3...224...4* ... 11 a.m. hour on ESPNU

LSU targets likely to sign in February

Zach Evans...Houston, Texas (North Shore)...RB...5-11...200...5*

Sedrick Van Pran...New Orleans (Warren Easton)...C...6-4...305...4*

Jahmyr Gibbs...Dalton, Georgia (Dalton)...RB...5-11...194...4*

McKinnley Jackson...Lucedale, Mississippi (George County)...DT...6-2...327...4*

Ty'Kieast Crawford...Carthage, Texas (Carthage)...OT...6-5...335...4*