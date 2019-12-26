LSU was on the road for Christmas this year, but they were treated to cooking that helped them felt right at home.

What was on the menu? Tigers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase gave a quick recap.

Macaroni

Crab stuffing

Corn

Ham

Turkey

The meal was the high point so far this week, he said.

"I'm not going to lie, I was waiting for that all day."

This week marks the second time in the past month the LSU squad has shipped up to Atlanta and taken part in a feast. The last one, detailed by LSU coach Ed Orgeron before the SEC Championship, included "smothered" pork chops, fried chicken and collard greens.

For Chase and a few others, it's actually the third visit. He joined teammates Joe Burrow and Grant Delpit annual College Football Awards presented at the College Football Hall of Fame where he picked up his Fred Biletnikoff trophy given to college football's top pass-catcher. Burrow was the Davey O'Brien and Maxwell awards given to the top quarterback and top overall players, and Delpit won the Jim Thorpe award given to college football's top defensive back.

"I said if we had to come out here one more time I’d be mad, honestly, because I want to explore," Chase recalled, speaking at Media Day ahead of the showdown with Oklahoma on Saturday.

“It’s been fun coming out here. But I’m finally used to that turf now.”

This time around is a bit different from the SEC Championship, however, as Orgeron explained. The team has had a few events they've taken part in, which included a basketball shootoff and a "Family Feud" style event. But his team is focused, he said, and there's been no issues so far in the week of buildup to the game Saturday.

"I think it's been a nice combination of letting us have our meeting time, great accommodations, practicing in the Dome, focus in and then they've had about a half hour or so of events each night, which has been good," Orgeron said.

"Our guys, we've had 100% curfew every night. Everybody in for curfew. The focus has been tremendous. They totally get that this is a playoff game.